Aces Notes

First pitch from Cheney Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m.

Fever Pitch:

The Reno Aces made history by scoring their 400th run of the season despite falling to Tacoma, 15-7, on Monday night.

The Aces became the first team in Minor League Baseball to reach the 400-run plateau this season on Michael De La Cruz's solo homer in the fourth.

Blake Lalli's club reached the 400-tally mark in just 53 contests, surpassing the 60-game franchise record set by the 2011 and 2017 squads, both of whom went on to win the division. Since 2005, no team in Minor League Baseball has reached 400 runs faster than the Aces with the closest team being the Lancaster JetHawks in 56 games.

The Biggest Little City's squad racked up 17 hits against the Rainiers on Monday, marking the eighth time this season Reno has recorded 15 or more base knocks in a contest.

Stuart Fairchild continued his hot hitting in tonight's game, registering a 2-for-5 performance at the dish with a home run and a pair of RBIs. The Aces' prospect has prospered since returning from the injured list, recording his fifth multi-hit contest since June 26 and riding a five-game hitting into tomorrow's series finale.

Jake McCarthy nearly hit for the cycle, falling a triple shy in his 3-for-5 showing against the Rainiers. The Aces' outfielder also tacked on two runs scored and an RBI in his final stat line.

Rookies of the Year:

The Aces and the Rainiers have combined to showcase 11 of their top 30 prospects in this series, headlined by Mariners' top farmhand, according to MLB.com, Jarred Kelenic. The leading young star is batting .364 against the Aces this season with four doubles, a pair of home runs and five RBIs.

Tacoma's Cal Raleigh and Reno's Corbin Martin are the only other top 10 prospects listed for both clubs, ranking sixth and seventh, respectively.

Seattle's No. 16 prospect Aaron Fletcher and No. 19 Wyatt Mills have also made appearances for the Rainiers against the Aces. Reno is hitting a combined .272 against the duo, smacking four extra-base hits and driving in nine runs.

Besides Martin, Blake Lalli's club features six other top-tier prospects in Seth Beer (13), Stuart Fairchild (15), Josh Green (20), Humberto Mejia (28), Jake McCarthy (29) and Drew Ellis (30).

Of Beer's eight hits against Tacoma this season, the Aces' first baseman has racked up three doubles and a pair of home runs.

Green tossed a 7.2-inning gem on Friday night, the longest outing by a Reno starter this season.

Fairchild has been electric in his four starts versus Seattle's Triple-A affiliate, going 7-for-15 at the dish with three homers and six RBIs.

Major League:

The Aces have triumphed with stellar numbers in the seventh inning or later, locking down a Triple-A-leading .318 batting average, 156 runs, 196 hits, 33 home runs and 36 doubles.

With its Minor League-leading 156 tallies after the sixth frame, the Biggest Little City's team has 24 more runs than second-best Carolina with 130.

Reno paces all of Minor League Baseball when trailing with a .309 batting average and 153 runs scored.

Jamie Ritchie and Beer have been hot in the late innings, combining for 38 hits in 109 at-bats (.348) to go along with 25 RBIs and 35 runs scored. Beer's 21 hits, eight doubles and 19 runs scored in the seventh or later sit atop the Triple-A West leaderboard. Ritchie sits just behind Beer with a third-best mark of 16 runs scored.

Lalli's squad dropped to second in professional baseball for the first time this season with a .329 batting average while scoring 42 tallies in the ninth inning.

A League of Their Own:

The Aces' bats have dropped under the .300 mark at the dish, yet remain atop of professional baseball with its .299 batting average. The team's average at the dish sits six points ahead of second-place Sacramento (.293).

Reno ranks first in MiLB with 403 runs scored, 12 tallies ahead of the Tampa Tarpons (391).

Beer has recorded a league-leading 39 runs scored and his 21 doubles this season to sit in a deadlock for second in Minor League Baseball. The 25-year-old joins Drew Ellis in a five-way tie for fifth with 27 extra-base hits.

Ellis also sits just behind his fellow corner infielder with 18 doubles, good for fourth in Triple-A. In games the D-Backs' prospect hits a home run, the Aces hold a 5-2 record.

Jamie Ritchie continues to rake at the plate, ranking second in Minor League Baseball's highest level with a .378 batting average and first with a .513 on-base percentage.

The Aces have been dominant in the second half of contests, boasting a 10-3 record in games they come back to tie the game by a deficit of three or more runs.

Reno also holds an undefeated 6-0 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 14-2 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

