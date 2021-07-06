Lund Wins It for Bees in Extras

Former Bingham High and BYU star Brennon Lund drives in the game winning run in the top of the tenth inning, as the Salt Lake Bees edged the Oklahoma CIty Dodgers 5-4 on Monday night. After OKC tied the game in the bottom of the ninth on three walks and a fielder's choice, Michael Stefanic, who hit a three run homer in the first inning, was the automatic runner at second. He advanced to third on a ground out by Preston Palmeiro and scored as Lund's sharp grounder got through the right side of the Dodgers' infield. In the bottom of the tenth, OKC's automatic runner, Andy Burns, was moved to third on a grounder, but was later thrown out at the plate by pitcher Jake Petricka on a slow bouncer. The game would not have gone extra innings if not for a sensational diving catch in center field by Jon Jay on a two out line drive by Burns.

Stefanic's home run gave the Bees a 3-0 lead, but Oklahoma CIty came back to tie the game with two runs in the third and one in the fifth. Salt Lake regained the lead in the sixth on a leadoff homer by Matt Thaiss. Stefanic led the Bees with two hits and three runs batted in. Petricka (3-0) picked up the win with one and two-third scoreless innings. Salt Lake has now taken three out of the first five games in Oklahoma CIty.

