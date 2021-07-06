Express Hit Two Home Runs in 9-3 Loss to Skeeters

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Sugar Land Skeeters (30-22) secured the series win with a 9-3 victory over the Round Rock Express (27-26) on Monday night at Dell Diamond. All three of the Express runs came thanks to home runs, with one from CF Leody Taveras and one from LF Jason Martin.

Round Rock LHP James Jones (2-2, 7.07) got the loss after allowing three runs on three hits and a walk during his 0.2-inning relief appearance. Sugar Land RHP Colin McKee (2-1, 3.06) earned the win in 2.0 scoreless innings of relief that saw two hits and a strikeout.

The Skeeters scored first, with two runs in the top of the first inning as SS Alex De Goti hit a leadoff double before scoring on a triple from DH Jake Meyers. Meyers crossed home for the 2-0 lead as 3B C.J. Hinojosa reached on a fielder's choice. Express starter LHP Wes Benjamin closed the inning with a force out at second and a double play.

In the bottom of the frame, 3B Yonny Hernandez drew a leadoff walk before Taveras hit the first Express homer of the night, a 422-foot shot to the center field shed, to tie the contest at 2-2.

Sugar Land jumped ahead 5-2 in the fourth inning. LF Bryan De La Cruz hit a single and moved to third on a Jose Siri double before 1B Michael Papierski drew a walk to load the bases. CF Ronnie Dawson recorded a base hit to score De La Cruz then with two outs, 2B AJ Lee knocked a single, sending both Papierski and Dawson home.

The E-Train's second dinger came in the bottom of the fourth as Martin's solo shot trimmed the Skeeters lead to 5-3.

Sugar Land would go on to score four more runs, two in the fifth and one in both the sixth and seventh. Meyers scored his second of the night thanks to a Hinojosa double after hitting a leadoff single in the fifth inning. Hinojosa then came home on a Round Rock wild pitch. In the sixth, C Colton Shaver hit a solo home run and was followed by a solo shot from Siri in the seventh for the eventual 9-3 final score.

The rivals face off in the series finale on Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. Express RHP Drew Anderson (3-4, 3.55) is set to get the start on the mound against Skeeters RHP Peter Solomon (2-0, 6.11) with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.

