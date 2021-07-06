Monday Night's Chihuahuas Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather

July 6, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Monday night's game between the El Paso Chihuahuas and Albuquerque Isotopes at Isotopes Park has been suspended in the top of the 5th inning due to inclement weather.

The game will be resumed tomorrow, Tuesday, July 6, beginning at 4:35pm MT, and be played to its nine-inning finish. Tomorrow night's originally scheduled game will be played approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game and will now be a 7-inning game per Major League Baseball rules.

The score is tied 3-3 in the top of the fifth inning, with the Chihuahuas having a runner at second base and two outs, with a 1-1 count on Tucupita Marcano.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.