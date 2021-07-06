Chihuahuas Close Series at Albuquerque

The Albuquerque Isotopes scored 11 unanswered runs after yesterday's game resumed tonight to beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 14-3 at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.

The Chihuahuas had four total hits in the game, three of which were doubles. One each from infielder Matthew Batten, infielder Gosuke Katoh and pitcher Evan Miller. Both Batten and Miller's came last night before the game was suspended. El Paso had two hits before the game was suspended, and then two more today. Evan Miller's double scored all three runs the Chihuahuas scored in the game.

RHP Miguel Diaz made his first Triple-A appearance of the season after being optioned from San Diego. He started and threw two shutout innings. RHP Alex Powers also did not allow a run, he pitched 1.1 innings in relief.

The game was played to a nine-inning completion.

Tuesday's Regularly Scheduled Game Suspended Due to Inclement Weather

Tuesday night's game between the El Paso Chihuahuas and Albuquerque Isotopes at Isotopes Park has been suspended in the top of the 5th inning due to inclement weather.

The game will be resumed at a date To Be Announced and be played to its seven-inning finish. Tonight's game was the regularly scheduled contest between the Chihuahuas and Isotopes after last night's suspended game was finished earlier in the day.

The Chihuahuas lead 5-3 in the top of the fifth inning, with the bases empty and no outs, Ivan Castillo is the batter with a 1-2 count.

Tomorrow is a league-wide off day. The Chihuahuas begin a six-game series at Southwest University Park on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Dodgers at 7:05pm MT.

