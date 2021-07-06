Aces Reach 400-Run Plateau in 15-7 Loss to the Rainiers

TACOMA, Wash. - The Reno Aces made history by scoring their 400th run of the season despite falling to Tacoma, 15-7, on Monday night.

The Aces became the first team in Minor League Baseball to reach the 400-run plateau this season on Michael De La Cruz's solo homer in the fourth.

Blake Lalli's club reached the 400-tally mark in just 53 contests, surpassing the 60-game franchise record set by the 2011 and 2017 squads, both of whom went on to win the division. Since 2005, no team in Minor League Baseball has reached 400 runs faster than the Aces with the closest team being the Lancaster JetHawks in 56 games.

The Biggest Little City's squad racked up 17 hits against the Rainiers on Monday, marking the eighth time this season Reno has recorded 15 or more base knocks in a contest.

Stuart Fairchild continued his hot hitting in tonight's game, registering a 2-for-5 performance at the dish with a home run and a pair of RBIs. The Aces' prospect has prospered since returning from the injured list, recording his fifth multi-hit contest since June 26 and riding a five-game hitting into tomorrow's series finale.

Along with Fairchild, five other Aces recorded at least two hits on the evening while all nine batters for Reno registered at least one base knock.

Jake McCarthy nearly hit for the cycle, falling a triple shy in his 3-for-5 showing against the Rainiers. The Aces' outfielder also tacked on two runs scored and an RBI in his final stat line.

Reno came out swinging in the opening frame, exceeding their four-hit total from Sunday with five in the first. After an Ildemaro Vargas single, Drew Ellis lined a two-run homer down the left-field line to give the Aces a 2-0 advantage. In the ensuing at-bat, McCarthy smacked a double to the gap before being brought around to score on a Fairchild single, lifting the Aces to a 3-0 lead.

Tacoma battled back in the bottom of the second, scoring its first run on an RBI double by Jose Godoy to slash the Aces' edge to two, 3-1. The Rainiers took the lead on a three-run home run by Jantzen Witte to go up, 4-3.

After a blank top of the third, Tacoma scored two more on a Jose Marmalejos homer down the right-field line to increase his team's advantage to three, 6-3.

Reno scored its 400th run of the year in the fourth frame on a De La Cruz's solo shot, who smacked his second dinger in as many starts, to cut the deficit to two, 6-4.

Following a blank fifth inning, the Aces crept to within one, 6-5, in the top of the sixth on a solo home run by Fairchild. With the long ball, the 25-year-old has rocked five pitches over the outfield wall in as many contests since June 29.

Tacoma tacked on a combined six unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh to take a 12-5 lead into the eighth.

The Aces broke the Rainiers tally streak with Jake McCarthy's first career Triple-A home run in the eighth inning, drilling a solo shot to right-center and bringing the Aces to within six, 12-6. After Juniel Querecuto rocked his third single of the night and a De La Cruz double, Ben DeLuzio knocked an RBI single to center and cut the Rainiers lead to five, 12-7.

In the home half of the eighth, Tacoma added three runs to its total before closing out the game, 15-7.

Reno returns to action for its series finale against the Rainiers on Tuesday, with the first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. PT. Monday's contest can be heard on renoaces.com or locally on KPLY 630 AM with Zack Bayrouty on the call.

