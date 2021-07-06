Game Resumes, Isotopes Bats Explode in 14-3 Win

Isotopes 14 (19-34), Chihuahuas 3 (23-19), - RGCU Field at Isotopes Park

AT THE DISH: Ryan Vilade reached base in all six of his plate appearances, finishing the game 3-for-3 with two runs scored, a double and three walks. Since the beginning of this six-game series, Vilade has raised his average 16 points from .260 to .276 ... Alan Trejo connected on the Isotopes second grand slam of the season, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored ... Brian Serven provided two doubles to go along with doubles from Vilade, Taylor Motter, Rio Ruiz and Connor Joe ... Ten total Isotopes registered a hit in game one.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Albuquerque starter Brandon Gold took a no-decision, allowing three runs over 4.2 innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked two during his time on the hill ... Heath Holder (2-2, 14.83) started the resumption of the ball game and earned the win, tossing 1.1 scoreless frames. Relievers Jake Bird and Nelson Gonzalez combined for 3.0 scoreless innings to close out the game.

TOPES TIDBITS: The game was suspended on Monday with two outs in the top of the fifth inning with the score tied 3-3 ... The official delay was one hour and 27 minutes ... The Isotopes were 8-for-22 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base.

