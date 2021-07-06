OKC Dodgers Game Notes - July 6, 2021

July 6, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Salt Lake Bees (25-27) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (28-25)

Game #54 of 120/Home #24 of 60

Pitching Probables: SL-LHP Packy Naughton (1-1, 4.65) vs. OKC-RHP Markus Solbach (0-2, 7.64)

Tuesday, July 6, 2021 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers close out their six-game home series against the Salt Lake Bees looking for a series split at 7:05 p.m. on a $2 Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Bees lead the series, 3-2...OKC is 4-0-1 in the last five series and has not lost a series since their May 20-25 set in Albuquerque when they dropped four of six games...The Dodgers are 13-5 in the last 18 games and sit 2.5 games out of first place in the Triple-A West East Division.

Last Game: The Salt Lake Bees edged the Oklahoma City Dodgers, 5-4, in 10 innings Monday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With two outs in the top of the 10th inning, Brennon Lund broke the tie with a RBI single. In the bottom of the 10th inning, OKC had the tying run at third base with one out, but Andy Burns was called out on a play at home plate for the second out of the inning. Omar Estévez followed with a single before Bees pitcher Jake Petricka got Drew Avans to ground out to end the game. The Dodgers had fought back to tie the game twice earlier in the night. The Bees took a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning on a three-run homer by Michael Stefanic. In the third inning, Sheldon Neuse's RBI single and Matt Davidson's RBI double cut Salt Lake's lead to 3-2. Zach Reks' RBI double in the fifth inning tied the game, 3-3. Matt Thaiss quickly put the Bees back in front with a solo homer to lead off the sixth inning. The Dodgers later drew three straight walks to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth inning with one out before Davidson hit into a fielder's choice to bring in the game-tying run and move the winning run to third base. Burns followed and lined a ball into center field, but Salt Lake's Jon Jay made a diving catch for the final out to send the game to extra innings.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Markus Solbach (0-2) makes his eighth appearance and fourth start as he opens tonight's game for the OKC Dodgers...He last pitched July 2 against Salt Lake, allowing one run and one hit over 3.0 innings of relief with one walk and two strikeouts. He retired nine of 11 batters faced overall, including the final eight straight...Tonight will be his first start since June 14 against El Paso, when allowed three runs on a season-high eight hits. He did not issue a walk and recorded three K's while taking the loss...In three starts this season, Solbach has allowed 10 runs and 15 hits over 10.0 innings. But in four relief outings, he's allowed five runs and eight hits over 10.2 innings...Solbach joined OKC May 24 from Extended Spring Training. He did not play in the U.S. in 2020 due to the canceled Minor League season and played for San Marino of the Italian Baseball League, dominating over nine appearances, including eight starts, allowing two runs total and just one earned run over 30.1 IP for a 0.30 ERA. He scattered 15 hits while racking up 53 strikeouts against eight walks...2021 is his 11th season of his pro career and his third season as a member of the Dodgers organization. He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Jan. 3, 2019 and has spent time in the Twins (2011-13), Diamondbacks (2014-16) and Dodgers organizations, in two different independent leagues as well as the Australian Baseball League.

Darien Núñez (5-0) is scheduled to piggyback Solbach in tonight's game...Núñez last pitched June 29 at Sugar Land, allowing one run and one hit over 2.0 innings with one walk and four strikeouts, picking up a second straight win...The lefty has been reliable all season, posting a 2.79 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and .144 BAA. He's racked up 39 strikeouts in 29.0 innings and has pitched at least 2.0 innings in nine of his 15 games...Núñez was named Triple-A West Pitcher of the Week for May 10-16, as over two outings he did not allow a run and gave up just one hit over 6.0 IP with no walks and 11 strikeouts as opponents went 1-for-19. He worked 4.0 perfect innings May 16 against Sacramento and earned the win as he set career highs in innings and with seven K's, retiring all 12 batters he faced on 44 pitches...He did not see formal domestic game action in 2020 due to the canceled Minor League season, but did play for Manati in the Puerto Rican Winter League...He split the 2019 season between Rookie-Advanced Ogden and High-A Rancho Cucamonga making a total of 24 appearances out of the bullpen, posting a 2-0 record, two saves, a 2.23 ERA, .190 BAA and 1.08 WHIP...He made his U.S. debut in 2018 after signing with the Dodgers out of Cuba where he began his pro career at the age of 18 and spent four seasons in the Cuban National Series (2011-15).

Against the Bees: 2021: 2-3 2019: 2-1 All-time: 54-53 At OKC: 31-25 The Dodgers and Bees are meeting for their first of two series in 2021 and their lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...After the Dodgers took the series opener, Salt Lake has won three of the last four games. Tonight Salt Lake will have the chance to win a series against OKC for the first time since 2013...The teams played a three-game series in 2019 as the teams met at Smith's Ballpark. OKC won the first two games of the series by a combined score of 14-8 before the Bees won the series finale, 14-4. Edwin Ríos homered twice and had six RBI...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers, the team owns a 15-8 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series. The Dodgers had won eight of 10 meetings prior to Friday, but now Salt Lake has captured three of the last four...Salt Lake's Jo Adell leads Triple-A West and is tied for the lead in all of the Minors with 17 homers this season. His 46 RBI pace Triple-A West as do his 126 total bases. His 31 extra-base hits are second and his 41 runs scored are tied for second...The Dodgers and Bees will square off later this season in Salt Lake Sept. 9-14.

Spinning the Hits: Despite outhitting Salt Lake, 12-6, the Dodgers lost in 10 innings and fell to 19-3 in games in which they outhit their opponent this season. The Dodgers finished with 12 hits for their highest hit total in 11 games and most hits in a game since registering 13 hits June 22 at Round Rock. Four of OKC's hits Monday went for extra bases and the Dodgers now have nine extra-base hits over the last two games after being held to one extra-base hit in the two previous games...However, the team went just 4-for-18 with runners in scoring position, including 0-for-the-last-8 and 1-for-the-last-11 with no RBI. The 18 at-bats with RISP were the team's most in a game this season.

Extra Curricular: Monday marked the fourth extra-inning game of the season for the OKC Dodgers, as well as their fourth extra-inning game in the last month and third consecutive Monday working overtime. With the loss, the Dodgers fell to 1-3 in extra-inning games this season and have dropped five of the last six games to go to extras going back to the 2019 season. The team is 0-2 in extra innings at home this season and has not won an extra-inning game at home since Aug. 17, 2018 when the Dodgers defeated Iowa, 6-4, in 11 innings on a walk-off homer by Andrew Toles. Five straight losses have followed...In the six extra innings played this season all beginning with a runner at second base, the Dodgers have only scored twice and are 3-for-21.

Matt the Bat: Matt Davidson went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI Monday, extending his current hitting streak to five games to tie his season high. In his last five games, Davidson is 7-for-21 with three homers, two doubles and 10 RBI. Prior to the current hit streak, Davidson had a total of 11 RBI over his first 23 games...Over his last eight starts, Davidson is 11-for-34 (.324) with four multi-hit games, four homers and 11 RBI.

Reks in Effect: Last night, Zach Reks added to his team-leading totals with his 16th double and 48th hit of the season, connecting on a RBI double in the fifth inning to tie the game, 3-3. He also tallied his team-leading 35th run scored this season. Reks has now reached base in 36 of his 38 starts this season, including 23 of the last 24 and leads OKC with 23 extra-base hits this season. He ranks among Triple-A West team leaders in doubles (T-4th, 16), OBP (6th, .420) and AVG (10th, .320)...After being held without a hit in a season-high three games, Reks is 4-for-8 with a homer, two doubles and four RBI over the last two nights.

Keibert Goes Kaboom: Keibert Ruiz hit safely in a fourth straight game last night and drew a walk. He is 12-for-31 (.387) over his last nine games with one double, three homers, seven runs scored, 10 walks, eight RBI and a .524 OBP (22/42 PA)...Ruiz paces OKC with 11 homers as well as three multi-homer games. His 39 total hits, including 22 extra-base hits, are second-most among OKC players, as are his 28 RBI. Ruiz's .615 SLG ranks ninth in Triple-A West while his .989 OPS is 10th and his 13 doubles are tied for 10th. Ruiz entered this season with a career .420 SLG...Between OKC and his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers this season, Ruiz has hit 12 homers and 11 doubles in 162 total plate appearances (41 games). During his last full season in 2019, Ruiz hit six homers and nine doubles between OKC and Double-A Tulsa over 350 plate appearances (85 games). He has matched his career high with 12 homers, set in 2018 over 415 plate appearances.

Luke's Using the Force: Luke Raley had last night off, but on Sunday, doubled, walked, scored a run and was hit by a pitch to extend his season-high hitting streak to seven games, going 9-for-23 with a home run, three doubles, six runs scored and three RBI. It is his longest streak since hitting safely in nine consecutive games April 28-May 10, 2019 with Triple-A Rochester...Over his last 23 starts with OKC, Raley is 32-for-83 (.386) with eight doubles, two triples, seven homers, 34 RBI and 26 runs scored. He paces the Dodgers with 37 RBI in 30 games this season - tied for 10th-most in Triple-A West despite playing in just over half of OKC's total games...Since May 23, Raley's 36 RBI are third-most in Triple-A...Raley ranks tied for second among Triple-A West players and tied for third overall in Triple-A with 10 HBP.

Getting Neuse: With a RBI single in the third inning last night, Sheldon Neuse has now hit safely in 16 of his last 19 games, going 25-for-75 (.333) with 17 RBI, 13 runs scored and 12 walks...Since June 12, Neuse leads the Dodgers with 25 hits, 17 RBI and 13 runs scored, as well as being tied for the team lead with 12 walks during the span...Neuse had picked up eight RBI in his last seven games.

Around the Horn: Even with losses in three of the last four games, the Dodgers have the best record in Triple-A West since May 25 (24-12) and are tied with Durham and Omaha for the most wins in Triple-A during the span...OKC is 5-3 in series finales this season, including 2-1 at home, and have wins in four straight series finales. They are 1-1 when in series finales while aiming for a series split...The OKC pitching staff has walked one batter in the last 21 innings...The Dodgers have allowed six home runs over the past three games after not allowing a homer in eight consecutive home games...Seven of the team's last nine losses have been by one run.

