Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - July 6, 2021 vs. Reno Aces (7:05 p.m. PT)

Tacoma Rainiers (28-23) vs. Reno Aces (34-19)

Monday, July 6, 2021 @ 7:05 p.m. PT | Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

LHP David Huff (1-1, 5.84) vs. RHP Kevin McCanna (0-0, 4.50)

RUNS, RUNS, AND MORE RUNS: The Rainiers bats erupted Monday night at Cheney Stadium as Tacoma notched their second consecutive victory over Reno, 15-7. Tacoma matched their season high run total of 15 thanks to a pair of two-run home runs from C José Godoy and 1B José Marmolejos as well as a three-run blast from 2B Jantzen Witte. Top prospect Jarred Kelenic played a large role with his 4-for-5 outing that included two doubles, two RBI, and two runs.

RHP Logan Verrett recorded his third victory of the season as he tossed six innings and allowed five runs off 12 hits. Relief pitchers Shane Carle, Williams Jerez, and Taylor Guerrieri each pitched one inning over the last three frames. Rainiers hurlers displayed there control of the strike zone as they stuck out nine and conceded just one walk, which did not occur until the 9th.

WE WENT TO JARRED: Top prospect Jarred Kelenic recorded his second four-hit game of the season Monday night (June 25 @ ABQ), going 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs, and two RBI. In his last 11 games, Kelenic has gone 19-for-46 (.413) with 4 HR, 13 RBI, 13 runs, and 9 extra-base hits.

Kelenic has reached base safely in 25 of 29 games with the Rainiers this season and has a .320/.388/.623 slash line.

MARMO MAKING MOVES: 1B José Marmolejos showed out Monday night as he went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBI, four runs, and a walk. In nine games against Reno this season, Marmolejos has gone 13-for-30 (.433) with 11 RBI, eight runs, three walks, and three homeruns.

INSERT WITTE HEADLINE HERE: Making an infrequent start at second base Monday night, Jantzen Witte showcased his power as he blasted a three-run home run to left center field that put the Rainiers ahead of the Aces in the 2nd inning. He finished 1-for-3 with three RBI and two runs.

Witte has seen success over his last nine games, going 13-for-32 (.406) with five extra-base hits, six runs, five RBI, and four walks. He posts a .406/.460/.625 slash line over that stretch.

RUNS ARE FUN: The Rainiers are the only team in the Triple-A West that has yet to play in a shutout (win or loss) this season. This is the deepest the Rainiers have gotten into a campaign (51 games) without at least one shutout game since 2011, when it did not happen until the 54th game of the year.

STAYING AFLOAT: The Rainiers enter Monday at 5 games above .500 on the season. Tacoma has not been 5 games over the .500 mark on July 6 since 2016, and this is just the 3rd time since 2007. The Rainiers start the day 5.0 games out of first place in the West Division behind Reno.

SHARING THE WEALTH: 23 different Tacoma hitters have hit at least 1 home run this season, second behind Reno (24) for most in the league and tied with Syracuse for second most in all of Triple-A.

CONTACT SPORT: Rainiers hitters have struck out 407 times this season, second fewest in affiliated pro baseball (Louisville, 396).

No Tacoma hitter ranks top-10 in most strikeouts in the Triple-A West. Cal Raleigh's team-low 22 punch outs is good for 5th in fewest strikeouts among qualified league hitters.

FULL HOUSE: The Rainiers lead all Triple-A clubs with 70 players used through 51 games. The team has used 40 pitchers, including infielder Jantzen Witte, and 31 position players.

RHP Shane Carle made his Rainiers debut Monday night. Carle pitched a shutout 7th inning, allowing just one hit.

DOING DEFENSE RIGHT: Since June 11, the Rainiers have committed 12 errors, tied for fewest in the Triple-A West with El Paso, and tied for first in fielding percentage (.984) alongside El Paso. Tacoma's 36 errors rank 2nd best in the league this season behind El Paso (29).

DAMAGE CONTROL: Tacoma's pitching staff held Reno to a 3-for-9 total with runners in scoring position Monday night. The Rainiers hurlers are 2nd in the Triple-A West in opponent batting average (.256), hits (120) and walks (56). Tacoma is also 3rd in the league in WHIP (1.42)

CATCH FILIA ON FIRST: Playing in his first game since June 25 at Albuquerque, LF Eric Filia launched his first home run of the season. In addition, he reached base in all four plate appearances. Filia went 2-for-2 with a HR, single, and two walks. His .394 OBP is good for fourth on Tacoma's active roster.

