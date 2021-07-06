Home run streak ends as Vegas walks off for second straight game

July 6, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







Las Vegas, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats (23-29) were on the losing end of a walk-off for the second consecutive game as the Las Vegas Aviators (25-28) went from down one to a one-run victory with one swing of the bat on Monday night.

Outfielder Cody Thomas played hero for the Aviators, launching a two-run shot off righty Trevor Gott with two down in the ninth. For Gott, who had been pitching well recently out of the Sacramento bullpen, it was just the second home run he has allowed this season among 88 total batters faced. And for Thomas, it's his seventh home run in the last 14 games.

Braden Bishop was once again the table setter for Sacramento, reaching base twice and scoring both teams from the leadoff spot. Joey Bart's double plated him in the first and Jason Vosler's single scored him in the third. The River Cats held on to their 3-2 lead from the third inning on before Las Vegas had visions of another exciting finish.

These two clubs will close out the series with left-hander Scott Kazmir taking the ball for Sacramento and righty Paul Blackburn going for Las Vegas - a rematch of Thursday's series opener. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Gott had been tough this season facing left-handed hitters as they entered the game with a .492 OPS and just one extra-base hit in 35 at-bats prior to the lefty Thomas's walk off homer.

Jay Jackson continues mowing down Triple-A batters at a remarkable clip. The former Milwaukee Brewers reliever has surrounded just two singles in the 29 batters he's faced since joining the River Cats. On Monday night, he needed 28 pitches to cruise through two more perfect innings while striking out three.

The River Cats failed to clear the fence after going 17 straight games with a home run, which broke a franchise record (15) that had stood since 2004.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.