September 4, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS COME CLOSE IN LOSS TO 'CATS The Portland Sea Dogs fell short in 2-1 loss to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday night. Isaac Coffey fanned nine over 6.0 innings while allowing just one walk before Jonathan Brand pitched 2.0 shutout in relief. Blaze Jordan notched a multi-hit night going 2-3 while Jhostnyxon Garcia went 2-4. A pitcher's duel kept the scoring quiet until the top of the fifth when Portland took a 1-0 lead on an RBI single from Alex Binelas. New Hampshire evened the score with an RBI double from Robert Brooks in the bottom of the inning. The Fisher Cats took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth after scoring a run on a throwing error issued to Coffey to complete the scoring on either side.

BRENDAN OUT OF THE BULLPEN LHP Brendan Cellucci finished the month of August with a 5-0 record an 0.81 ERA across nine games and 22.1 combined innings. He allowed just two earned runs the entire month while striking out 28 to hold opponents to a .196 average against him. In July, Cellucci also recorded a sub-one ERA month after earning a 0.90 ERA across five games and 10.0 combined innings.

SKI REIGNS SUPREME RHP Robert Kwiatkowski owns the most winning decisons of current Eastern League arms after earning his 11th win last week. Robinson Pina who is now with Triple-A Lehigh Valley owns 12 while Isaac Coffey is close behind in third with 10 wins. In the month of August, Kwiatkowksi earned a 3-0 record with a 1.29 ERA across a combined 14.0 innings while striking out 17 to hold oppnents to a .180 average.

STREAK COMES TO AN END Alex Binelas' on base streak came to an end last week at 17 games. During that time he hit .328 with a triple, three home runs and 14 RBI. The longest on base streak of the season was by Kristian Campbell who reached base in 26 consecutive games. The longest active streak for Portland currently is held by Corey Rosier. He owns a 10 game on base streak and is batting .276 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI in that time.

ROMERO STAYS RED HOT Mikey Romero smoked three homers in his first series with the Sea Dogs last week. In his first five games at the level, Romero notched a .360 average with one double, three homers, and six RBI. He recorded a hit in every game last series while also notching two multi-hit games last week.

CATS OR DOGS? This week will mark the last of three series against the Fisher Cats this season. Currently, Portland owns a 9-3 record over New Hampshire while hitting .258 collectively. In comparison, New Hampshire has hit .213 against Portland pitching. Portland owns a 3.04 ERA against New Hampshire while the Fisher Cats have a 4.23 cumulative ERA.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Portland Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division, 1.5 games ahead of the Somerset Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats rank third, 3.0 games out with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 8.0 games out in fourth. The Reading Fightin Phils and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats rank 12.5 and 16.5 games out respectively. As of Friday night, the Fisher Cats have been eliminated from playoff contention.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 4, 2014 - Portland gets even in the Eastern Division Championship Series, defeating the Binghamton Mets, 7-0 at NYSEG Stadium...Portland scored 5 runs in the second inning, highlighted by homers from Sean Coyle and Stefan Welch (homered twice in the game)...Justin Haley worked 6 innings for the win.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will have the start in game one of the twin bill in what will be his 18th start of the season and 23rd appearance overall. Gonzalez last pitched on August 29th in Harrisburg where he tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out five. Gonzalez has faced the Fisher Cats three times this season, two of which were starts where he has tallied a 1-1 record and 5.40 ERA across 6.2 combined innings to hold New Hampshire to a .200 average against him. RHP Robert Kwiatkowski will have the start in game two. Kwiatkowski last pitched on August 30th in Harrisburg where he tossed 3.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out four. This will mark his second start of the season and 29th appearance overall. Kwiatkowski has faced New Hampshire three times in relief where he has earned a 2-0 record and 2.57 ERA across 7.0 combined innings.

