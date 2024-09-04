Sea Dogs Swept in Twin Bill with Fisher Cats

September 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Manchester, New Hampshire- The Portland Sea Dogs (36-23, 72-56) swept in a doubleheader by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-37, 51-75) with a 6-1 loss in game one and a 3-1 loss in game two on Wednesday night.

Mikey Romero roped his fourth homer with the Sea Dogs in game one, Robert Kwiatkowski fired 4.0 shutout innings with four strikeouts in game two.

In game one, New Hampshire got on the board in the bottom of the third inning after a throwing error issued to Wikelman Gonzalez allowed a run to score. An RBI single from Rainer Nunez doubled the lead.

Robert Brooks launched a two-run homer in the fourth inning before the Fisher Cats went on to score two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. A pair of RBI singles from Josh Rivera and RJ Schreck extended a 6-0 lead.

Romero roped a leadoff homer in the top of the seventh to mark his fourth with the Sea Dogs and put Portland on the board and complete the scoring, 6-1.

RHP Kevin Miranda (1-0, 0.64 ERA) earned the win pitching 7.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out six. RHP Wikelman Gonzalez (4-3, 5.03 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 4.0 innings allowing four runs on five hits while walking two and striking out five.

In game two, Portland struck first with an RBI single from Allan Castro in the top of the fourth to take a 1-0 lead.

New Hampshire tied the game in the bottom of the fifth after a bases-loaded hit by pitch. A sacrifice fly from Devonte Brown drove in Garrett Spain to put New Hampshire on top, 2-1.The Fisher Cats extended a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth after an RBI groundout from Garrett Spain.

RHP Andrew Bechtold (1-5, 5.19 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning while walking one. CJ Van Eyk (1) earned the save pitching 2.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out two. LHP Brendan Cellucci (7-3, 3.07 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.0 innings allowing three runs (1 ER) on two hits while walking two and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs return to Delta Dental Stadium, tomorrow, September 5th, 2024 for game four against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Game four is slated for 6:35pm. Portland will send RHP Juan Daniel Encarnacion (0-5, 11.74 ERA) to the mound while New Hampshire will start RHP Deveraux Harrison (4-7, 4.85 ERA).

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.