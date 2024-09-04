Senators Down Baysox, 7-5

September 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







For the second night in a row the Harrisburg Senators rallied from an early deficit as they defeated the Bowie Baysox 7-5 Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. Bowie took a 3-0 lead in the 1st inning thanks to back-to-back home runs. The Sens rallied for four runs to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the 6th inning, which Bowie countered with a run of their own in the bottom of the 6th to make it a 4-4 game. The Sens took the lead right back with single runs in the 7th & 8th to make it 6-4. Bowie got a run back in the 8th inning, but the Sens extended the lead to two runs once again with a run in the 9th that made it 7-5.

THE BIG PLAY

With Cayden Wallace on third base and the Sens leading 5-4 in the 8th inning, Trey Harris hit an RBI single to give the Sens a crucial insurance run that extended the lead to 6-4.

FILIBUSTERS

Yohandy Morales went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored... Cayden Wallace went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored... The Sens had a leadoff baserunner in every inning from the 4th inning on; they scored all seven runs in the final four innings... Tyler Schoff threw 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win... Jack Sinclair threw a scoreless 9th inning to earn his sixth save of the season.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The game will not be aired on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, but it can be viewed on MiLB TV at 6:35.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.