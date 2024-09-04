Senators Down Baysox, 7-5
September 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
For the second night in a row the Harrisburg Senators rallied from an early deficit as they defeated the Bowie Baysox 7-5 Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. Bowie took a 3-0 lead in the 1st inning thanks to back-to-back home runs. The Sens rallied for four runs to take a 4-3 lead in the top of the 6th inning, which Bowie countered with a run of their own in the bottom of the 6th to make it a 4-4 game. The Sens took the lead right back with single runs in the 7th & 8th to make it 6-4. Bowie got a run back in the 8th inning, but the Sens extended the lead to two runs once again with a run in the 9th that made it 7-5.
THE BIG PLAY
With Cayden Wallace on third base and the Sens leading 5-4 in the 8th inning, Trey Harris hit an RBI single to give the Sens a crucial insurance run that extended the lead to 6-4.
FILIBUSTERS
Yohandy Morales went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored... Cayden Wallace went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored... The Sens had a leadoff baserunner in every inning from the 4th inning on; they scored all seven runs in the final four innings... Tyler Schoff threw 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the win... Jack Sinclair threw a scoreless 9th inning to earn his sixth save of the season.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Bowie Baysox play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie. The game will not be aired on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, but it can be viewed on MiLB TV at 6:35.
