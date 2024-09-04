Reading Puts the Fight in Fightins with Four Run Ninth

September 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (25-34; 56-71) rallied late as a four-run ninth inning led to an unorthodox 6-5 walk-off victory over the Erie SeaWolves (32-26; 70-55). It was Reading's fourth walk-off victory of the season. With the bases loaded and Otto Kemp at the plate, catchers interference was called on Liam Hicks, allowing the winning run to cross the plate.

Reading had a quiet night offensively until the late innings and fell behind in the first. Erie's first run crossed the plate on a wild pitch by Christian McGowan. Liam Hicks followed with an RBI single to give the SeaWolves a 2-0 lead. Erie tacked on two more in the third as Gage Workman and Liam Hicks sandwiched solo home runs between Chris Meyers.

The Reading bullpen came in clutch after starter Christian McGowan exited after one inning. Reading used five relievers (Konnor Ash, Andrew Baker, Tristan Garnett, Cristian Hernandez, and Daniel Harper) combined eight innings, allowed three earned runs on four hits, and struck out nine.

In the ninth, with the Fightin Phils trailing 5-2, they began a one-out bases loaded rally with Phillies No. 1 prospect, Aidan Miller at the plate. Miller poked an RBI single to center field to score Zach Arnold. Gabriel Rincones followed with an RBI single, and Carson Taylor drew a walk to bring in the tying run.

Daniel Harper took the win (3-1), while RJ Petit blew the save (5-7).

