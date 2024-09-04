Reading Puts the Fight in Fightins with Four Run Ninth
September 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Reading Fightin Phils News Release
(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (25-34; 56-71) rallied late as a four-run ninth inning led to an unorthodox 6-5 walk-off victory over the Erie SeaWolves (32-26; 70-55). It was Reading's fourth walk-off victory of the season. With the bases loaded and Otto Kemp at the plate, catchers interference was called on Liam Hicks, allowing the winning run to cross the plate.
Reading had a quiet night offensively until the late innings and fell behind in the first. Erie's first run crossed the plate on a wild pitch by Christian McGowan. Liam Hicks followed with an RBI single to give the SeaWolves a 2-0 lead. Erie tacked on two more in the third as Gage Workman and Liam Hicks sandwiched solo home runs between Chris Meyers.
The Reading bullpen came in clutch after starter Christian McGowan exited after one inning. Reading used five relievers (Konnor Ash, Andrew Baker, Tristan Garnett, Cristian Hernandez, and Daniel Harper) combined eight innings, allowed three earned runs on four hits, and struck out nine.
In the ninth, with the Fightin Phils trailing 5-2, they began a one-out bases loaded rally with Phillies No. 1 prospect, Aidan Miller at the plate. Miller poked an RBI single to center field to score Zach Arnold. Gabriel Rincones followed with an RBI single, and Carson Taylor drew a walk to bring in the tying run.
With the bases loaded and Otto Kemp at the plate, catchers interference was called on Liam Hicks, allowing the winning run to cross the plate.
Daniel Harper took the win (3-1), while RJ Petit blew the save (5-7).
The Fightin Phils return to the field Thursday against the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, at 6:45 p.m. LHP Braeden Fausnaught will be on the mound for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Jackson Jobe for Erie. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.
Thursday is Tasting Festival on the Deck presented by Classic Harley-Davidson. Friday night features fireworks, thanks to Savage Auto Group. Saturday is a SpongeBob Celebration and Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks, sponsored by your local Kia Dealers. The home schedule finishes Sunday with Reading Truck MEGA Blast Fireworks, thanks to Penske.
To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets, or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop.
The 2024 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from September 4, 2024
- RubberDucks Fall in Richmond, 4-3 in 10 Innings - Akron RubberDucks
- Yard Goats Walk-off Curve on Wednesday - Altoona Curve
- Thompson Single Leads Goats to Another Walk-off Victory - Hartford Yard Goats
- Squirrels Fight Back for 10-Inning Walk-off - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Reading Rallies to Stun SeaWolves - Erie SeaWolves
- Doubleheader Sweep Over Binghamton Propels Somerset to Sole Control of First Place - Somerset Patriots
- Reading Puts the Fight in Fightins with Four Run Ninth - Reading Fightin Phils
- New Hampshire Takes Two Over Portland Wednesday - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Baysox' Losing Streak Extends to Nine in Wednesday Defeat - Bowie Baysox
- Senators Down Baysox, 7-5 - Harrisburg Senators
- Binghamton Swept by Somerset in Wednesday's Doubleheader - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Sea Dogs Swept in Twin Bill with Fisher Cats - Portland Sea Dogs
- September 4, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Richmond Flying Squirrels and CarMax Announce New Ballpark and Entertainment Venue as CarMax Park - Richmond Flying Squirrels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Fightin Phils Stories
- Reading Puts the Fight in Fightins with Four Run Ninth
- Fightin Phils Triumph over Erie in Aidan Miller's Double-A Debut
- Philadelphia Phillies Promote Top Prospect Aidan Miller to Double-A Reading
- Moises Chace Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week
- Patriots Outscore Fightins 15-5 in Series Finale