RubberDucks Fall in Richmond, 4-3 in 10 Innings

September 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron RubberDucks right fielder Jorge Burgos hit a go-ahead two-run double in the top of the 10th inning, but Richmond scored three runs in the bottom of the inning, with a bases-loaded wild pitch scoring the game-winner in a 4-3 Flying Squirrels win in the second game of a six-game series at The Diamond Wednesday night.

Turning Point

With Akron leading, 3-1, in the bottom of the 10th inning, Richmond third baseman Luis Toribio grounded a one-out infield single to third base, and left fielder Turner Hill hit an RBI double to left-center field, cutting the deficit to 3-2. After right-hander Bradley Hanner walked center fielder Carter Howell, first baseman Bryce Eldridge hit a popup to shallow left field, tying the game. Hanner's first pitch inside to right fielder Victor Bericoto got to the backstop, scoring Hill to end the game.

Mound Presence

Akron left-hander Parker Messick allowed three hits in the first inning, including Bericoto's two-out RBI double, but left fielder Tyresse Turner threw out Bericoto when he tried to score on a single. Messick allowed only one more hit and two walks, lasting 4 2/3 innings with five strikeouts. Right-hander Alaska Abney retired four batters, extending his 20 2/3 scoreless innings streak over his last 14 appearances. Right-hander Ross Carver pitched two scoreless innings, and Hanner pitched a perfect ninth inning before allowing his first earned runs in 10 appearances.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks tied the game in the top of the fourth inning off Richmond left-hander Jack Choate, as third baseman Milan Tolentino drew a leadoff walk, center fielder Guy Lipscomb singled to right field, and the pair stole second and third bases. Shortstop Yordys Valdés lined an RBI single to left field, but left fielder Ismael Munguia threw out Lipscomb at home plate to keep the 1-1 tie. In the 10th, Valdés began at second base and stole third, first baseman Kody Huff walked, and both scored on the double by Burgos to left-center field.

Notebook

The RubberDucks dropped to 5-6 in extra innings and suffered their sixth walk-off loss of the season. They are also 31-24 in 55 one-run games, playing nine more such games than any other Eastern League club...Akron holds a 10-7 lead in the season series with Richmond...Game Time: 3:11...Attendance: 6,991.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Richmond at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at The Diamond. Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (6-2, 2.63 ERA) is scheduled to face Flying Squirrels right-hander Nick Sinacola (5-2, 3.84 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.