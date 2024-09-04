Squirrels Fight Back for 10-Inning Walk-off

September 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied with three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Akron RubberDucks, 4-3, on Wednesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (59-69, 24-35) picked up their second straight win in the series against the RubberDucks (76-52, 39-20).

Trailing by two in the bottom of the 10th, Turner Hill drove an RBI double to left-center to cut the score to 3-2. With the bases loaded, Bryce Eldridge flared a single into left for his first Double-A hit, tying the score, 3-3.

A wild pitch by Bradley Hanner (Loss, 8-4) brought home Hill from third to win.

The Flying Squirrels opened the scoring with an RBI double by Victor Bericoto in the bottom of the first. In the fourth, the RubberDucks tied the game with an RBI single by Yordys Valdez.

The game stayed tied, 1-1, until the top of the 10th when Jorge Burgos drove a two-run double to give the RubberDucks a 3-1 lead. Cameron Cotter (Win, 1-1) entered out of the bullpen and worked a double play to end the inning.

The Flying Squirrels and RubberDucks continue the series on Thursday night. Right-hander Nick Sinacola (5-2, 3.84) will start for Richmond opposed by Akron right-hander Austin Peterson (6-2, 2.63). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Thursday is Cosplay Night at The Diamond presented Office of Elections. In-Your-Face Fireworks follow the game. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

-SQUIRRELS-

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.