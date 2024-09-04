Yard Goats Walk-off Curve on Wednesday

September 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







HARTFORD, Conn. - Nick Cimillo led Altoona's offense with three hits on Wednesday night, but Hartford rallied to walk-off the Curve in the bottom of the ninth inning, 6-5, at Dunkin' Park.

With the game tied 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth, Jack Carey entered for Altoona and walked two batters before a sacrifice fly moved the game-winning run to third base. With two outs in the inning, Sterlin Thompson hit an RBI-single to win the game for Hartford.

Altoona scored the first run of the game in the first inning when Cimillo scored Matt Fraizer after a throwing error by Hartford shortstop Ryan Ritter. The Yard Goats tied the game in the third inning on a home run from Adael Amador.

The Curve rallied for three runs in the fourth inning. Kervin Pichardo scored Cimillo on a second error committed by Ritter before Jase Bowen scored Sammy Siani on a Fielder's Choice and Eli Wilson hit a sacrifice fly. Bowen tied the game with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning before Hartford walked it off.

Dominic Perachi allowed five runs in four innings in the start, including three in the bottom of the fourth inning to tie the game and one in the fifth to give the Yard Goats the lead. Grant Ford and Eddy Yean each tossed two scoreless innings of relief.

Altoona continues its six-game series with the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, the Hartford Yard Goats, on Thursday night at 7:10 p.m. RHP Po-Yu Chen is slated to start the game for Altoona, with RHP Chase Dollander slated to start for the Yard Goats.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

-CURVE-

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.