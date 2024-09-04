Doubleheader Sweep Over Binghamton Propels Somerset to Sole Control of First Place

September 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Jared Wegner on game night

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Jared Wegner on game night(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots swept the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 6-4 and 5-3 in a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, NY.

The Patriots have won four straight and 15 of their last 20. Somerset's doubleheader sweep paired with Portland being swept in a doubleheader gives the Patriots sole possession of first place in the Northeast Division with 10 games remaining.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (5.2 IP, 4 R, 7 H, 2 BB, 3 K) earned his team leading 11th win of the season in game one.

In ten starts since the beginning of July, Vrieling is 4-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 41 K in 53 IP. Vrieling ranks among Eastern League leaders with 11 W (T-2nd), 122 K (T-6th), and 135.2 IP (3rd).

LHP Ryan Anderson (1 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 H, 1 BB) served as the opener in game two, his first start since 8/21/21, and did not factor into a decision.

RHP Sean Boyle (1.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K) picked up the win in game two, firing 1.1 perfect IP in relief. In seven games for Somerset this season out of the bullpen, Boyle is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 8 K in 8 IP.

DH/RF Jared Wegner (2-for-5, HR, 4 RBI, R, 2B, 2 BB) clubbed a go-ahead two-run homer in the 6th inning of the night cap. Wegner recorded a hit and RBI in both ends of the doubleheader. Wegner has hit safely in four straight with 2 HR and 7 RBI over his last four games. Over his last eight games, Wegner is 9-for-24 (.375) with 2 HR, 4 XBH, and 8 RBI.

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-5, RBI, 2 2B, 2 R, BB) recorded a pair of doubles with two runs scored in game one, marking his team-leading 33rd multi-hit game of the season. Over his last 11 games, Jones is batting .405 with 1 HR, 11 XBH, 11 RBI, and a 1.206 OPS. Over his last 30 games, the Yankees No. 2 prospect is hitting .339 with 4 HR, 25 RBI, and 19 XBH. Jones saw his season-long 10 game hit streak come to an end in the night cap, however his 3rd inning walk extended his on-base streak to 11 games. Jones' 48 XBH lead the Eastern League, while he ranks 2nd with 74 RBI and 199 TB. Jones leads the Yankees farm system in RBI (74), XBH (48), and TB (199). Since 7/30, Jones' 19 XBH are T-3rd in the minors, while his 13 TB are 4th.

C Rafael Flores (1-for-3, HR, RBI, R) launched a solo homer in the 1st inning of game two, his 13th long ball with Somerset this season. Flores' 19 total HR this season are 2nd most among Yankees minor leaguers. Since his promotion to Double-A on 6/26, Flores leads the Eastern League with 13 HR while ranking 2nd with 24 XBH, 3rd with 106 TB, and 4th with 56 H.

2B Anthony Seigler (3-for-6, HR, 2 RBI, 4 R, 2B, BB) had a pair of hits in game one, including an opposite field two-run homer to tie the game at three in the 3rd inning. Over his last 19 games, Seigler is batting .333 with 3 HR and 12 RBI. Seigler's two hit performance in game one marked his 18th multi-hit game of the season. Seigler's 77 H, 22 2B, 34 XBH, 12 HR, and 25 RBI are all single-season career best marks, while his 45 RBI match his single-season career high.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.