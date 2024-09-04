Binghamton Swept by Somerset in Wednesday's Doubleheader

September 4, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (28-31, 63-63) fell in both games of Wednesday night's doubleheader against the Somerset Patriots (36-22, 68-59) at Mirabito Stadium. Somerset leads the series, 3-0.

Game One: Patriots 6, Rumble Ponies 4 (Final/7)

Somerset grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning against Luis Moreno (3-7) on an RBI single from Jared Wegner.

Binghamton took a 3-1 lead with a three-run second inning against Trystan Vrieling (11-7). Rowdey Jordan hit an RBI double, and Jaylen Palmer belted a two-run home run, which marked his 11th home run of the season.

With Binghamton down 5-3 in the fourth, Mateo Gil hit an RBI single that scored Jordan to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Cam Robinson allowed one unearned run in one inning and Wilkin Ramos tossed two scoreless in relief.

Game Two: Patriots 5, Rumble Ponies 3 (Final/7)

Binghamton grabbed a 1-0 lead two batters into the game again. Matt Rudick walked, stole second base, and reached third base on a wild pitch. Jordan hit a sacrifice fly that scored Rudick and made it 1-0.

Somerset tied the game on Rafael Flores' solo home run in the first inning.

Binghamton went up 2-1 in the second inning on Palmer's RBI double. Jeremiah Jackson crushed a solo home run in the fourth inning that made it 3-1. It marked Jackson's team-leading 17th home run.

Somerset tied the game in the fourth inning when Binghamton made two errors. Wegner hit a go-ahead two-run home run off TJ Shook (2-3) in the sixth inning that put Somerset up 5-3.

Both teams had more runs than hits in the game. Somerset scored five runs on four hits and Binghamton scored three runs on two hits. Sean Boyle (3-0) earned the win and Danny Watson (3) earned the save.

The Rumble Ponies continue their seven-game series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Palmer went 3-for-6 with a home run, a double, and three runs batted in across the two games...Jackson now has the second-most home runs in the Eastern League this season...Cameron Foster started the second game and struck out seven batters over 3.2 innings, including punching out seven in a row at one point...Joshua Cornielly tossed 1.2 scoreless frames in relief...Jordan recorded his 15th multi-hit game in the first game...Palmer recorded his 10th multi-hit game in the first game.

##RUMBLE PONIES# #

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.