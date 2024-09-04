Thompson Single Leads Goats to Another Walk-off Victory

Hartford CT - Sterlin Thompson smashed an RBI single in the 9th inning lifting the Hartford Yard Goats to a 6-5 win over the Altoona Curve on Wednesday night at Dunkin' Park. The game was tied heading into the bottom of the ninth, before Thompson's second walk-off of the homestand which propelled the Goats to their season-high seventh straight win. The first two batters of the inning, Juan Guerrero and Ryan Ritter reached base on walks and set the stage for Sterlin Thompson, who hit a single into center field that scored Juan Guerrero for the Yard Goats eighth walk-off win this season.

After trailing 1-0 in the third inning, Hartford tied the game on Adael Amador's 13th home run of the season off Altoona starter and Connecticut native Dominic Perachi.

In the fourth inning, Altoona added to their lead when Kervin Pichardo reached on an error that scored Nick Cimillo making it a 2-1 ballgame. Two batters later, Jase Brown reached base on a fielder's choice that scored Sammy Siani making the score 3-1. The Curve would add on one more run when Eli Wilson hit a sac-fly to Yard Goats centerfielder Bladimir Restituyo that scored Kervin Pichardo increasing the Curve lead to 4-1.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Yard Goats would score three runs to tie the game. First, Braxton Fulford roped an RBI-single into left field that scored Warming Bernabel making the score 4-2. Two batters later, Ronaiker Palma lined an RBI-single into center field that scored Sterlin Thompson, cutting the Curve lead to 4-3. Lastly, Braxton Fulford tied the game when he stole home and picked up his 9th stolen base of the season making it a 4-4 ballgame.

In the fifth, the Yard Goats scored again when Juan Guerrero crushed his 2nd home run of the season to left field, giving Hartford a 5-4 lead.

In the eighth inning, Altoona tied the game when Jase Brown hit a sac fly to Yard Goats center fielder Braiden Ward that scored pinch-runner Braiden Dixton making the score 5-5.

In the ninth inning, the Yard Goats won when Sterlin Thompson smashed an RBI-single that got by Altoona Curve shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng and scored Juan Guerrero that gave the Yard Goats the 6-5 win.

The Yard Goats will continue their series against the Altoona Curve on Thursday night September 5th (7:10), at Dunkin' Park. It's Football Jersey giveaway night!! RHP Chase Dollander will get the start for the Yard Goats opposite RHP Po-Yu Chen who will start for the Curve. The game will be televised live on NESN and streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

