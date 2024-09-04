Baysox' Losing Streak Extends to Nine in Wednesday Defeat

BOWIE, MD - The Bowie Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, lost to the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, by a final score of 7-5 from Prince George's Stadium on Wednesday night.

Bowie (25-34, 57-70) opened the scoring in the first inning on back-to-back homers off Harrisburg starting right-hander Kyle Luckham. Dylan Beavers hit a two-run homer, his 13th of the season, before Creed Willems blasted a 411-foot solo homer, his third at Double-A, to give the Baysox an early 3-0 lead.

Bowie starting right-hander Patrick Reilly delivered arguably his best start in a Baysox uniform. The Orioles No. 14 prospect threw five shutout innings with a Double-A high eight strikeouts, allowing only two hits and one walk in a no-decision. Reilly now has 133 strikeouts on the season in 111.1 innings thrown between High-A Greensboro and Double-A Bowie.

Harrisburg (25-34, 63-65) scored its first four runs in the sixth to take its first lead of the game. RBI singles from Yohandy Morales and Cayden Wallace off Major League rehabber Jacob Webb pulled the Senators within one before a wild pitch from right-hander Nick Richmond (L, 5-2) tied the game at three. Israel Pineda put Harrisburg on top 4-3 with a sharp RBI single up the middle.

Carter Young tied the score at four in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double to left-center to bring home Beavers. Young recorded three hits, two of them doubles, on the night for his first Double-A hits in just his second Double-A game since earning promotion from High-A Aberdeen on Tuesday.

In the seventh, Morales retook the lead for Harrisburg with an infield RBI single off Richmond to put the Senators in front 5-4. The Nationals No. 9 prospect recorded his second straight three-hit game.

Trey Harris added a sixth Senators run in the eighth with an RBI single to make it 6-4 Harrisburg.

In the bottom of the eighth, Beavers teed off for a second time tonight with a solo homer down the right field line, his 14th of the season, to make it a one-run game. The Orioles No. 6 prospect delivered his second multi-homer game of the season and stole his 30th base of the year in the sixth.

In the ninth, Phillip Glasser drove home Cody Wilson with an RBI single up the middle to extend Harrisburg's lead to 7-5. The Senators scored in every inning from the sixth inning onward.

Right-hander Tyler Schoff (W, 3-0) collected the win after dealing 1.1 shutout innings of relief.

It's Bowie's first nine-game losing streak since June 7 - June 16, 2017.

The Baysox continue their final six-game home series of the season against the Senators tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Alex Pham (7-4, 4.37 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against LHP Dustin Saenz (1-3, 10.80 ERA) for Erie.

