September 1, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SOMERSET SINKS SEA DOGSThe Portland Sea Dogs dropped their fourth straight with a 5-2 loss to the Somerset Patriots last night. Somerset took the 1-0 lead in the top of the first with an RBI single from Agustin Ramirez. Portland tied the game in the bottom of the inning after a wild pitch scored Corey Rosier.Anthony Seigler put Somerset on top 2-1 with a solo homer in the top of the second inning. Spencer Jones hit a sacrifice fly to left field in the top of the third and the Patriots continued to lead, 3-1. An RBI double off the bat of Caleb Durbin in the top of the fifth would score Eduardo Torrealba. In the top of the sixth, Aaron Palensky hit a sacrifice fly to left field and the Patriots led by four. Yorke reached with his team-leading 23rd double of the season in the bottom of the eighth before coming home to score on an RBI groundout from Blaze Jordan but the Patriots led 5-2.

HOPPE HELD STRONG Alex Hoppe relieved with 2.0 shutout innings in last night's game, retiring all six batters he faced in order. Hoppe tied a season and career-high with four strikouts in last night's performance. He currently has 12 strikeouts across 10.0 innings since his promotion to Double-A.

NICK KNOTCHES ANOTHERNick Yorke laced his team-leading 23rd double of the season in last night's game after going one-for-three with a run scored, a walk, and a stolen base. Yorke finished the month of August batting .310 with nine doubles, three home runs, 17 RBI, and six stolen bags while also sporting a .396 OBP for the month. He continues to lead the team in hits (111), runs (67), and RBI (60).

LUIS CONTINUES TO LEADLuis Guerrero recorded his league-leading eighteenth of the season during Portland's last series. Guerrero ranks second in all of minor league baseball in saves, just behind Zach Agnos of the Fresno Grizzlies (23). Guerrero pitched a scoreless ninth inning with a strikeout in last night's series opener and has not allowed a run across 9.2 innings pitched in the month of August. He has allowed just eight earned runs across 46.1 innings this season.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY September 1, 2007 - Clay Buchholz who begins the season with the Sea Dogs throws a no-hitter for the Boston Red Sox against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Buchholz became the first Red Sox rookie to toss a no-hitter.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Sterling Sharp will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight to make his seventeenth start of the season. Sharp last pitched on August 27th in game two of a double header against the Richmond Flying Squirrels where he tossed 2.0 innings alloiwing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out one. He did not receive a decision in that appearance. Sharp has faced the Patriots once this season back on June 1st where he tossed 5.0 scoreless innings allowing two hits while walking one and striking out three (ND).

A LOOK AT THE STANDINGS With the Patriots coming to Portland this week, it is a pivotol series when it comes to the Sea Dogs' playoff hopes. Somerset is currently in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in second place, 3.0 games behind the Patriots.

