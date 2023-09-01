Bracho's Late Homer Boosts Akron Past Bowie 6-5

Aaron Bracho's go-ahead two-run home run leads the Akron RubberDucks to a 6-5 comeback over the Bowie Baysox on Friday night at Canal Park. Josh Naylor picked up two hits and drove in a run in his third rehab game.

Turning Point

After Bowie tied the game in the seventh and took the lead in the eighth, Akron looked for a second night of late game heroics. Juan Brito opened the inning with a walk to bring the go-ahead run to the plate. Bracho launched a no-doubt two-run home run into the bullpens to give Akron the 6-5 lead.

Mound Presence

Doug Nikhazy was on fire from the get-go for the RubberDucks in his start. The left-hander struck out nine through the first three innings and did not allow a hit until the fourth inning. In total, Nikhazy tossed 4.2 innings allowing two runs while striking out 10. Bradley Hanner followed with 2.2 innings allowing two runs while striking out two. Erik Sabrowski allowed a run over an inning pitched. Franco Aleman struck out two in a perfect ninth to slam the door.

Duck Tales

After Bowie put up a three spot in the top of the fifth, Akron answered back in the bottom half. Milan Tolentino worked a walk to open the inning before Korey Holland lined one off the batter's eye in center to bring Akron within a run. Three batters later, Naylor lined a single into right-center to tie the game 3-3. Juan Brito followed with a sac-fly to give Akron the 4-3 lead.

Notebook

Naylor is now 4-for-9 with two RBI in three rehab games...Aleman extended his scoreless streak to 21.2 innings...Game Time: 2:54...Attendance: 6,209.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Bowie Baysox on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (4-4, 5.37 ERA) will take the mound against Bowie righty Connor Gillispie (6-4, 3.75 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

