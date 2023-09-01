Fisher Cats Announce 2024 Regular-Season Schedule

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, released the schedule for the 2024 Eastern League baseball season Friday. The season marks the 20th anniversary of the Fisher Cats moving to the Granite State.

The Fisher Cats will play 69 home games at Delta Dental Stadium beginning Tuesday, April 9, with a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees affiliate). The Patriots return for six additional games May 21-26.

Independence Day week includes three games at home against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) from July 4-6. The Sea Dogs are back in New Hampshire to close out the home schedule with a six-game series Sept. 3-8.

The home schedule also features two six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets) and Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies). The Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies), Harrisburg Senators (Nationals), Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants), and Erie SeaWolves (Tigers) each play one six-game series in Manchester.

"We are extremely excited to celebrate our 20th anniversary with the entire community," Fisher Cats General Manager Michael Neis said. "All our fans and corporate partners have meant so much to the Fisher Cats over the years. We have already begun planning lots of special ways to celebrate throughout the 2024 season."

The Fisher Cats open the season on the road Friday, April 5, in Binghamton, N.Y., with a three-game series against the Rumble Ponies. New Hampshire plays 12 road games at Hartford and Somerset; nine at Portland and Binghamton; six at Akron, Erie, Reading, and Altoona; and three at Harrisburg.

The Fisher Cats wrap up the 2023 season with a six-game home series against the Somerset Patriots beginning Tuesday, Sept. 12. Tickets are available at NHFisherCats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

