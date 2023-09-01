Damiano Palmegiani Promoted to Triple-A Buffalo

READING, Pa. - The Toronto Blue Jays announced Friday that infielder Damiano Palmegiani has been promoted from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, the Double-A affiliate, to the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

Palmegiani led the Fisher Cats in home runs (19), RBIs (71), and walks (58). He tallied 45 extra-base hits and had an .814 OPS. Palmegiani spent the entire season on New Hampshire's active roster, playing in 108 games. He is the No. 19 prospect in the Blue Jays farm system, according to MLB.com.

The Venezuelan-born, Canadian-raised 23-year-old was selected by the Blue Jays in the 14th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the College of Southern Nevada. Palmegiani was an MiLB.com Organization All-Star last season after hitting a career-high 24 home runs in 118 games combined between Single-A Dunedin and High-A Vancouver.

Additionally, catcher Jose Ferrer was promoted to Buffalo. Ferrer played in two games with the Fisher Cats this season and one in 2021. He scored runs in both games this year and recorded his first Double-A hit on August 19, a double at Hartford.

This is the first time both Palmegiani and Ferrer have been promoted to Triple-A in their respective careers.

In a corresponding move, infielder Jeffrey Wehler has joined the Fisher Cats from Vancouver. Wehler is in his first professional season and has posted a .326 average and .963 OPS in 44 games combined between Vancouver and Dunedin. The 24-year-old Pennsylvania native had his contract purchased from the independent Staten Island Ferry Hawks on June 9 after playing college baseball at the University of Pittsburgh.

