Fisher Cats' Bats Erupt in 7-1 Win Over Fightin Phils

(Reading, PA) - It was a quiet night offensively as the Reading Fightin Phils (26-29, 54-69) fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (22-30, 57-63) on Friday night. The win gives the Fisher Cats the 3-1 edge in this week's series.

After a quiet first couple of innings, New Hampshire struck first in the third. Riley Tirotta led off the inning with a single and came around to score on a double from Devonte Brown to make it 1-0. In the fifth, Abiezel Ramirez doubles and then Brown stayed hot with a two-run homer to make it 3-0 New Hampshire.

The Fisher Cats then broke the game open with four runs in the top of the eighth inning. Alan Roden led off the inning with a double and Miguel Hiraldo followed with a walk. Will Robertson then singled to score Roden. After a ground out, Trevor Schwecke knocked a two-run triple and then Phil Clarke drove in a run with a single. Riley Tirotta then doubled as nine Fisher Cats came to the plate in the frame to make it 7-0.

Reading avoided the shutout in the bottom of the ninth. Oliver Dunn led off with a single and moved from first to third when Ethan Wilson also singled. With Dunn on third, Rixon Wingrove knocked in Dunn with a sacrifice fly to make it 7-1. But that was all Reading would score in the ninth.

Chad Dallas (W, 7-2) started for New Hampshire and was stellar. He matched career highs with seven-innings pitched and also 11 strikeouts. He allowed just three hits, no runs and zero walks. TJ Brock threw a scoreless frame in the eighth and Adrian Hernandez finished off the win to follow.

On the Reading side, Matt Osterberg (L, 1-1) started and went five innings, while allowing six hits and three runs with five strikeouts. Cristian Hernandez, Keylan Killgore and Adam Leverett pitched out of the bullpen for the R-Phils in the defeat.

Roden led the way for New Hampshire with three hits on the night, while Brown, Schwecke and Tirotta each chipped in two hits. For Reading, Dunn had two base knocks as Reading produced just five hits on the night.

Reading and New Hampshire are back in action Saturday at 6:45 p.m. LHP David Parkinson is scheduled to start for Reading, and RHP Luis Quinones will start for New Hampshire. Pregame coverage is underway 6:30 p.m. and can be listened to at rphils.com/radio.

