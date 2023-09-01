Bins Brings Home Four in Friday Night Win

ERIE, Pa - Catcher Carter Bins smashed a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning and added an insurance run with an RBI single in the eighth inning of Altoona's 6-3 win over Erie at UPMC Park on Friday night.

Paul Skenes tossed two scoreless innings in his second outing with the Curve. Skenes struck out the first two batters he faced before surrendering his lone baserunner with a single allowed to Erie's Jace Jung. Skenes returned for a second inning and set down the side in order with his third strikeout. He finished the outing with a tidy 25 pitches, 18 strikes on his arm.

Sean Sullivan piggy-backed on Skenes and permitted just three runs in 5.1 innings pitched to earn his sixth win of the season. Sullivan struck out four and threw 93 pitches before handing the ball off to Tahnaj Thomas and Geronimo Franzua for the final five outs of the game.

Bins led the rally for Altoona from a 2-0 deficit after five innings as the Curve rallied for three straight hits with two outs in the sixth. Bins capped off the frame with a three-run shot that landed on top of the arena to give the Curve a 3-2 lead.

Matt Fraizer added an insurance run for the Curve with an RBI single in the seventh inning, Fraizer has reached base safely in 14 straight games and owns the league's longest active hit streak at 13 games through play on Friday night.

The Curve added two additional insurance runs in the eighth inning of the SeaWolves bullpen. Bins singled home Matt Gorski and then after a double play ball, Connor Scott reached on an infield single to plate Joe Perez.

Altoona banged out 11 hits on their way to victory on Friday night. Bins, Perez and Gorski each picked up two hits in the win.

The Curve continue their series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Saturday night. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. with LHP Nick Dombkowski set to take the ball against RHP Ty Madden for Erie.

