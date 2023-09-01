Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells Called up to Yankees

September 1, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release









Outfielder Jasson Dominguez with the Somerset Patriots

(Somerset Patriots) Outfielder Jasson Dominguez with the Somerset Patriots(Somerset Patriots)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that two top prospects, OF Jasson Dominguez and C Austin Wells, have been promoted to join the MLB club. Both Dominguez and Wells began the 2023 season in Double-A Somerset. They join OF Everson Pereira, who also began this season in Somerset and has since made his MLB debut with the Yankees.

At the time of his promotion from Somerset to Triple-A Scranton on August 22, "The Martian" was among the Eastern League leaders in R (1st, 83), BB (1st, 77), H (2nd, 108), SB (2nd, 37), RBI (4th, 66), TB (4th, 176), and OBP (8th, .367). Dominguez was also the team leader in batting average (.254), most multi-RBI games (17) and multi-hit games (31).

Dominguez was MiLB's Eastern League Player of the Week for August 14 -20 after he went 13-for-28 (.464) with 8 RBI, 8 R, 2 HR, 5 2B, 3 BB and 1 SB. He had two four-hit games during the week, tying his career-high mark for a game.

In 18 games for Somerset during August, the Yankees No. 2 prospect had a 1.046 OPS, slashing .380/.438/.608 with 14 RBI, 17 R, 12 XBH, 9 2B and 48 TB. In addition, in the 42 games with the team since July 1, Dominguez had an .926 OPS, while slashing .331/.401/.525 with 29 RBI, 32 R, 5 HR, 1 3B, 12 2B, 21 BB and 19 SB.

He continued his hot-hitting once joining the RailRiders, where he was slashing .419/.514/.581 with 10 RBI in just nine games at the level before his call up. The No. 2 ranked international prospect in 2019, Dominguez signed with the Yankees for a team record $5.1 million international bonus out of the Dominican Republic on July 2, 2019. He has since gone on to hit .266/.372/.431 with 296 H, 54 2B, 11 3B, 36 HR, 154 RBI and 86 SB in his three MiLB seasons for the Yankees.

Wells slashed .236/.321/.354 for Somerset this season, adding 28 runs, 54 hits, 14 doubles, 11 home runs and a team-leading 50 RBI, which was tied for the fourth most in the Eastern League at the time of his promotion to Triple-A. Wells hit home runs in four consecutive games played from May 4-9.

From the point Wells joined the Patriots on July 5, 2022 through the end of last season (playoffs included), he led all Eastern League batters with 51 RBI. In total, Wells led the Patriots in the following offensive categories from the time he joined the team through the end of the regular season: AVG (.261), HR (12), RBI (43), SLG (.479), OPS (.839), H (55) and TB (101).

For his Somerset career, Wells had 109 H, 22 2B, 23 HR and 93 RBI in 113 games played. The 93 RBI are the most of any Eastern League player during that time.

Since his promotion to Triple-A Scranton, the Yankees No. 8 prospect slashed .254/.349/.452 with 32 H, 10 2B, 5 HR and 20 RBI in 33 games.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native was selected by the Yankees in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft, making him the fourth Yankees catcher chosen first round of the MLB First-Year Player Draft since its inception in 1965, joining Anthony Seigler (2018), David Parrish (2000) and Thurman Munson (1968).

Wells, 24, has hit .260/.370/.476 with 188 R, 283 H, 64 2B, 6 3B, 53 HR, 213 RBI, 175 BB and 39 SB in 291 games over three minor league seasons in the Yankees organization (2021-23).

Both Dominguez and Wells were integral parts of the Patriots 2022 Eastern League Championship, leading the way offensively in the playoffs. Dominguez hit .450 with 9 H, 3 HR, 7 R and 10 RBI in the five games played. He went 3-for-4 with two home runs (one from each side of the plate) and six RBI in the clinching third game.

Wells added a .318 batting average with 5 R, 7 H, 2 2B, a HR and 8 RBI and caught the championship-clinching combined no-hitter by RHP Randy Vasquez and RHP Carson Coleman in the deciding game.

Dominguez and Wells become the seventh and eighth Patriots to make their MLB debuts in 2023 and 24th and 25th total since Somerset became the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.