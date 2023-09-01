Sauer's Brilliant Start Sets the Tone in Somerset's Eighth Straight Win

September 1, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







The Somerset Patriots won their eighth straight game on Friday night by a final score of 2-1 over the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.

The win improved Somerset to a season-best 29 games over .500 and a second half-best 13 games over .500 at 34-21. The Patriots have now won 16 of their last 20 games.

The eight-game win streak is tied for Somerset's longest in Double-A franchise history (9/4/21-9/12/21).

RHP Matt Sauer (6.2 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 11 K) set new season-highs in innings pitched and strikeouts, earning his fourth win of the season.

LHP Josh Maciejewski (2.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K, SV) sent seven-up and seven-down in his first Double-A save of the season.

Over Maciejewski's last six appearances dating back to his time in Triple-A, he has posted 10.1 consecutive scoreless innings.

1B Mickey Gasper (2-for-2, RBI, BB, HBP) reached base four times in the game and had Somerset's only run-scoring hit.

2B Caleb Durbin (2-for-4, 2B) extended his hit streak to five straight games with his 14th multi-hit performance of the season.

Since being reinstated off the injured list on August 15, Durbin has hit safely in 10/12 games, slashing .354/.436/.479.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.