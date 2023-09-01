Sauer's Brilliant Start Sets the Tone in Somerset's Eighth Straight Win
September 1, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots won their eighth straight game on Friday night by a final score of 2-1 over the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine.
The win improved Somerset to a season-best 29 games over .500 and a second half-best 13 games over .500 at 34-21. The Patriots have now won 16 of their last 20 games.
The eight-game win streak is tied for Somerset's longest in Double-A franchise history (9/4/21-9/12/21).
RHP Matt Sauer (6.2 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 11 K) set new season-highs in innings pitched and strikeouts, earning his fourth win of the season.
LHP Josh Maciejewski (2.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K, SV) sent seven-up and seven-down in his first Double-A save of the season.
Over Maciejewski's last six appearances dating back to his time in Triple-A, he has posted 10.1 consecutive scoreless innings.
1B Mickey Gasper (2-for-2, RBI, BB, HBP) reached base four times in the game and had Somerset's only run-scoring hit.
2B Caleb Durbin (2-for-4, 2B) extended his hit streak to five straight games with his 14th multi-hit performance of the season.
Since being reinstated off the injured list on August 15, Durbin has hit safely in 10/12 games, slashing .354/.436/.479.
