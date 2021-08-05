Senators Grab Early Lead and Hold off SeaWolves

The SeaWolves threatened often on Thursday night at FNB Field but could not bounce back from an early deficit, falling to the Harrisburg Senators 3-2.

Erie jumped ahead in the top of the first inning against Senators starter Cade Cavalli. Ryan Kreidler doubled down the left field line with one out and moved to third on a wild pitch. He scored on a two-out Andre Lipcius base hit for a 1-0 lead.

Harrisburg quickly tied the game in the bottom of the first against Erie starter Joey Wentz. Cole Freeman led off with a single and was doubled home by Jackson Cluff.

The Senators took the lead in the second. Osvaldo Duarte led off with a single, Gilbert Lara walked and Brady Lindsly singled to load the bases. Freeman singled home Duarte and Cluff brought home Lara on a sacrifice fly.

Erie closed the gap in the sixth against reliever Andrew Lee. Lipcius walked with one out and moved to third when Drew Ward reached on a two-out error. Brady Policelli singled home Lipcius to make it a one-run game but the 'Wolves would get no closer.

Cavalli (1-3) earned the win allowing a run on three hits with three walks and eight strikeouts over five frames.

Wentz (0-4) took the loss allowing three runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

John Romero earned his second save hurling a scoreless ninth.

The Erie bullpen was on point once again as a trio of relievers in Cale Coshow, Ruben Garcia and Brad Bass held the Senators off the scoreboard for the final 4.1 innings of the contest. The SeaWolves pen has not allowed a run over 11.2 innings in the series.

