Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Harrisburg Senators

ERIE SEAWOLVES (43-37, 6.0 GB SW Div, 4th) VS. HARRISBURG SENATORS (28-51, 20.5 GB SW Div, 6th)

LHP JOEY WENTZ (0-3, 4.10 ERA) VS. RHP CADE CAVALLI (1-3, 3.47 ERA)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5 / 6:30 PM / FNB FIELD

GAME #81 / ROAD GAME #38 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

FRIDAY, AUGUST 6 AT HARRISBURG, 7:00 PM - FNB FIELD

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (3-3, 5.89 ERA) vs. RHP JACKSON TETREAULT (1-0, 3.28 ERA)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 7 AT HARRISBURG, 6:00 PM - FNB FIELD

RHP BEAU BRIESKE (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP MARIO SANCHEZ (2-6, 3.38 ERA)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 8 AT HARRISBURG, 1:00 PM - FNB FIELD

RHP JESUS RODRIGUEZ (1-2, 4.66 ERA) vs. TBA

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves got a big blast early, used solid pitching and won their second straight game, taking down the Harrisburg Senators, 8-4, on Wednesday night. Erie jumped ahead in the second against Senators starter Seth Romero. The 'Wolves loaded the bases on a pair of hits from Dillon Dingler and John Valente and a walk by Brady Policelli. Josh Lester drew a walk, plating Dingler for a 1-0 lead. Dylan Rosa stepped in, worked a 3-2 count and blasted a grand slam to straight away center for a 5-0 advantage. The home run for Rosa was his sixth, it was the second grand slam in as many games for Erie and the fifth of the year. A.J. Ladwig earned his second consecutive win while the Erie bullpen logged three scoreless innings on the tail end. Ladwig allowed a run on five hits with a walk and five strikeouts in tying a season-high with six innings pitched. He has worked at least five innings in eight consecutive starts.

