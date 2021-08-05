Curve Take Down Ducks in 9th Again, 3-1

The Altoona Curve continued to be a thorn in the side of the RubberDucks this season, as they took their third straight to begin the seven-game series and moved to 9-5 against Akron this season with a 3-1 victory Thursday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

With the game tied at one in the ninth - the third straight game between the teams that began with a tie - Cal Mitchell hit a two-out single into left field that allowed two men to score and give Altoona a 3-1 lead.

Mound Presence

Tanner Tully made his 11th start for Akrong, going 4 1/3 innings, giving up eight hits and walked two batters, but only allowed one run. Kyle Marman finished the fifth inning, walking one. Ben Krauth made his seventh appearance of the season for Akron, giving the Ducks two scoreless innings and striking out three Curve batters. Nic Enright came in relief in the eighth inning and worked a perfect inning before allowing the deciding runs on three hits and a walk in the ninth.

Duck Tales

Andruw Monasterio started the scoring in the bottom half of the first, picking up his team-leading 44th RBI on a single that scored Will Brennan, who had doubled with two outs. The game remained 1-0 until the top of the fifth, when Mason Martin hit a game-tying double into left center field.

Notebook

With a double in the first inning, Will Brennan has now hit safely in his first two games with the RubberDucks. Time of Game: 3:01... Attendance: 2,939.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks and Curve will play a doubleheader at 5:00 p.m. Friday at Canal Park. Logan T. Allen (0-0, 3.52) will be on the mound for Akron for the first game, and Juan Hillman (8-2, 3.94) will start in the second. Jeff Passantino (1-5, 4.14) is the scheduled pitcher for Altoona in Game 1. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO AM, the WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and the TuneIn Radio App, and available on MiLB.TV.

