August 5, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS AND RUMBLE PONIES SPLIT DOUBLEHEADER - Portland and Binghamton split the doubleheader last night with the Sea Dogs taking game one, 5-2 and dropping game two 8-2. Despite an early for Binghamton in game one, Portland secured the victory after a four-run sixth inning highlighted by a two-run double by Pedro Castellanos. In game two, it was a two-run game after Devlin Granberg connected with his sixth homer of the year. Then Carlos Rincon hit a grand slam to secure the 8-2 win for the Rumble Ponies.

MURPHY SHINES - Chris Murphy made his Double-A debut last night in game one of the doubleheader. Murphy spun 6.0 innings allowing two runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out eight batters. The eight strikeouts were one shy of tying his career-high nine. Murphy's fastball topped out at 97mph.

GRANBERG DELIVERS - Devlin Granberg hit his sixth home run of the year last night in the second game of the doubleheader. Out of the six homers, four of them have been multi-run dingers.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Portland Sea Dogs are currently tied for second place in the Northeast League with the Akron RubberDucks. The RubberDucks and Sea Dogs are 1.5 games behind the first place Somerset Patriots. The Patriots are currently on a six-game winning streak and the Sea Dogs will travel to face them next week.

TEAM USA IS LOOKING FOR GOLD - With its 7-2 victory over South Korea, Team USA baseball is one win away from its first gold medal since the 2000 Olympics (and second ever). The Americans will face Japan in the championship game, whom they lost to earlier in the week. Former Sea Dog Jack Lopez went two-for-four with a run and two RBI.

ON THE MOUND - RHP Josh Winckowski will be on the mound for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched 7/30 vs New Hampshire and tossed 6.0 innings allowing four runs on six hits while walking two and striking out five. Winckowski has faced the Rumble Ponies once. He pitched 3.0 innings 6/16 at Binghamton allowing four runs on six hits while walking two and striking out two and gave up one home run.

