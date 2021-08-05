Reading Dominates Richmond on Thursday Night

The Reading Fightin Phils topped the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Thursday night. Reading notched 13 hits as everyone in the starting nine reached first successfully.

Reading scored early and often to record their second victory of the series. The team capitalized on five errors by Richmond throughout nine innings.

James McArthur, at the plate, allowed the first two runs to score as he reached on an error sending home Josh Stephen and Colby Fitch.

In the third, Stephen's slammed an RBI single to allow Jhailyn Ortiz to score. Luke Miller did the same to plate Bryson Stott.

The next inning Stephen singled again to score Ortiz and Stott once more. Madison Stokes also crossed the plate on a wild pitch.

In the fifth, Bryson Stott tripled to score Arquimedes Gamboa.

Again in the seventh it was Stott who pushed home Gamboa once more.

Ortiz and Stott both racked up three hits while Gamboa, Stephen and Miller had a two-hit night. Stephen also recorded three RBIs in the contest.

In the bottom half, Richmond scored two, one off of a RBI triple from Shane Matheny and one from a wild pitch.

McArthur threw 4.1 innings of four hit, no run ball. The righty struck out a season high eight batters. Austin Ross was out first for an inning and two thirds just allowing one walk. Aneurys Zabala threw two innings letting up two hits and two earned runs. Tyler Carr struck out the side in his one inning pitched.

