Capra's Four Hits Help Rally Fisher Cats to 6-2 Win over Yard Goats
August 5, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release
Manchester, N.H. - Vinny Capra went 4-for-5 and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays Double-A affiliate) scored five runs in the eighth inning to rally for a 6-2 comeback win over the Hartford Yard Goats (Colorado Rockies) on Thursday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
The Fisher Cats (37-40) trailed 2-1 entering the eighth, with the offense limited to an RBI single from Vinny Capra in the fifth after three doubles plated two Hartford runs in the fourth.
The game-winning rally started with a one-out double by Demi Orimoloye, who finished 3-for-4 with two doubles. He scored the game-tying run on a two-base throwing error by third baseman Elehuris Montero. After a walk to Reggie Pruitt and a single from Chavez Young loaded the bases, Samad Taylor watched a wild pitch bring home Nick Podkul with the eventual winning run.
New Hampshire padded the lead to 5-2 with a two-run infield single from Vinny Capra that saw Young hustle home from second, and an RBI double from Jordan Groshans to the right center field gap.
Casey Lawrence held Hartford to two runs on five hits through six quality innings, but it was Fitz Stadler (W, 2-1) who earned the win by tossing a scoreless seventh and eighth. Kyle Johnston handled the final three outs in a hitless ninth to seal the win.
The series with the Yard Goats continues on Friday at 7:05 p.m with Vintage Sign Giveaway from Coke Northeast. For tickets, visit nhfishercats.com.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 5, 2021
- Baysox Blank Patriots to End Win Streak - Somerset Patriots
- Pen Keeps Erie at Bay - Harrisburg Senators
- Capra's Four Hits Help Rally Fisher Cats to 6-2 Win over Yard Goats - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Senators Grab Early Lead and Hold off SeaWolves - Erie SeaWolves
- Curve Take Down Ducks in 9th Again, 3-1 - Akron RubberDucks
- Reading Dominates Richmond on Thursday Night - Reading Fightin Phils
- Fisher Cats Rally Late to Beat Yard Goats - Hartford Yard Goats
- Early Runs Bury Squirrels in 9-2 Loss - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Ninth Inning Rally Falls Short for Sea Dogs in 4-3 Loss to Rumble Ponies - Portland Sea Dogs
- Oller Lights out as Ponies Hold off Sea Dogs - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- RHP Clarke Schmidt to Rehab with Somerset Patriots - Somerset Patriots
- "Take Me out to the Brawl Game" at the Diamond August 26 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- August 5, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Game Information - Erie SeaWolves at Harrisburg Senators - Erie SeaWolves
- Somerset Uses Strong Pitching to Beat Bowie - Bowie Baysox
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Hampshire Fisher Cats Stories
- Capra's Four Hits Help Rally Fisher Cats to 6-2 Win over Yard Goats
- Samad Taylor Has Two Hits and RBI in Fisher Cats 12-1 Loss
- Samad Taylor Reaches Base Five Times in 8-2 Win over Hartford
- Fisher Cats Introduce "Dinner Under the Stars" Gala
- Podkul's Three RBI Lead Fisher Cats to 7-6 Win over Sea Dogs