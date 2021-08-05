RHP Clarke Schmidt to Rehab with Somerset Patriots

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that RHP Clarke Schmidt will begin a rehab assignment on Thursday, August 5th with the Somerset Patriots. He will start Thursday night's game against the Bowie Baysox (Baltimore Orioles) at TD Bank Ballpark.

Schmidt is the No. 2 (MLB Pipeline) and No. 10 (Baseball America) prospect in the Yankees system.

New York selected Schmidt in the first round of the 2017 draft out of the University of South Carolina. The righty quickly made his way through the minor league system and was promoted to the Yankees on September 4, 2020 and made his debut with 1.1 innings of relief against the Baltimore Orioles. He made his first Major League start on September 27 against the Miami Marlins, in which he struck out four over four innings of work.

Schmidt went 0-1 with a 7.11 ERA in his three Major League appearances in 2020 after spending the early portion of the season at the team's Alternate Training Site in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Scouts have ranked Schmidt's curveball as the best in the Yankees system. The sweeping breaking ball inspires swings and misses from opposing batters, as seen in its 27% chase rate on the pitch. He pairs this with his tailing two-seam fastball to trick hitters and be as effective as he is.

In February, the Georgia native suffered an extensor strain to his right elbow that prevented him from participating in Spring Training. Schmidt was placed on the 60-day Injured List on March 27, 2021, and began his rehab assignments with the Gulf Coast League Yankees on July 26th.

Schmidt will now be the fifth Yankee to rehab with the Patriots, following LHP Zack Britton, first baseman Luke Voit, LHP Wandy Peralta, and RHP Luis Severino.

