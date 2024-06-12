Second Inning Sinks Cyclones Against Rengades, 6-0

June 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - RHP Jeffrey Colón dazzled out of the bullpen, tossing 6.2 innings of four-hit shutout relief. However, Hudson Valley's six-run second inning was too much to overcome, as the Renegades blanked the Brooklyn Cyclones, 6-0, on Wednesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

After both teams stranded a runner in scoring position in the first, the Renegades' (31-27) bats sprung to life in the bottom of the second.

DH Tyler Hardman started the frame with a single to center and LF Garrett Martin followed with an infield knock to third. After 1B Josh Moylan was plunked to load the bases, RF Cole Gabrielson looped a single into center to chase in a run and put Hudson Valley ahead 1-0.

It did not get easier from there. 2B Brenny Escanio followed with a two-run double into right-center field, while CF Jace Avina smashed the very next pitch over the left fielder's head for a two-run double of his own, extending the advantage to five. 3B Jesús Rodríguez capped the six-run onslaught with a single to center, following a walk and a wild pitch.

Behind 6-0, Colón entered the game with the bases loaded and only one out in the bottom of the second. The 24-year-old induced a foul pop to the catcher on the first pitch he threw and struck out Moylan looking to strand the bases full.

Colón guided the Cyclones' bullpen through the rest of the night, tossing a season-high 70 pitches, and striking out a season-high six batters.

On the other end, the Brooklyn offense could never break through against RHP Baron Stuart (4-1) and the Hudson Valley bullpen. Stuart tossed 6.0 innings of two-hit, scoreless ball to start before giving way to RHP Eric Reyzelman and RHP Hueston Morrill who combined for 3.0 hitless innings of relief to complete the shutout.

LHP Felipe De La Cruz (1-1) was saddled with his fifth defeat of the year for Brooklyn after permitting six runs on seven hits in 1.1 innings.

Brooklyn will try to stop its four-game slide against Hudson Valley in game three of the series on Thursday evening. RHP Jonathan Pintaro - who picked up the save out of the bullpen in his New York Mets' organizational debut last Thursday - is expected to take the hill for the Cyclones in his first affiliated start. The Renegades are scheduled to counter with RHP Sebastian Keane (4-4, 4.86). The first pitch from Heritage Financial Park is slated for 6:35 p.m.

South Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2024

