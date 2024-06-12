Hudson Valley Betters Wilmington in Rare Eight-Game Series

June 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wilmington Blue Rocks News Release







After being on the road for two weeks, the Blue Rocks returned to Frawley Stadium to host the Hudson Valley Renegades in a rare, eight-game series. The homestand included two double-headers, a washout storm, and the return of familiar faces. Sammy Infante and Elijah Nunez suited up for Wilmington for the Ã¯Â¬Ârst time since suÃ¯Â¬â¬ering injuries in April.

Tuesday (Game 1)

Hudson Valley started the series oÃ¯Â¬â¬ hot. Jose Atencio took the mound for the Blue Rocks in Game 1 and allowed eight runs, including a single- and three-run-home run, in the Ã¯Â¬Ârst Ã¯Â¬Âve innings. The Renegades went on to score two more. Wilmington picked up two runs in the eighth inning and went 1-5 with runners in scoring position. Hudson Valley took Game 1 and the series lead with a Ã¯Â¬Ânal score of 10-2.

Wednesday (Game 2 and rained out Game 3)

Wednesday night was scheduled to be a doubleheader complete with 14 innings. With thunderstorms rolling through and threatening to drop buckets of rain at any moment, it quickly became apparent that the evening would be cut short. Frawley Stadium and the 1,700 fans in attendance only saw six and a half innings of baseball before the tarp was rushed onto the Ã¯Â¬Âeld for the night.

The Blue Rocks fell short of the Renegades again with a 4-2 Ã¯Â¬Ânal score. Luke Young had the start and allowed three runs in a little over four innings. On the oÃ¯Â¬â¬ensive side, the team left three runners in scoring position and their two runs came from a balk and a sacriÃ¯Â¬Âce Ã¯Â¬ây.

Thursday (Games 3 and 4)

Rodney Theophile allowed seven runs in his Game 3 start, which lasted three innings. Viandel Pena and Maxwell Romero Jr each had two hits, foreshadowing the team's oÃ¯Â¬â¬ensive runs in their next two games. Hudson Valley took the Ã¯Â¬Ârst game of the day with a Ã¯Â¬Ânal score of 8-3.

Despite how it began, the second half of Thursday night was a positive for the Blue Rocks. Zach Bryzkcy started in his Ã¯Â¬Ârst game for the Blue Rocks since joining the roster on a rehab assignment from Harrisburg. He held the Renegades to zero runs through the Ã¯Â¬Ârst inning, but the big performance from Wilmington's bullpen Thursday night came courtesy of Wander Arias. He allowed one hit and two walks, and struck out four batters in three innings. The Blue Rocks' oÃ¯Â¬â¬ense picked up in Game 4 with four batters going 2-3 and a total of nine hits in six innings. Despite the convincing 4-0 win, it could have been a lot more so, as the Blue Rocks left 12 runners in scoring position.

Friday (Game 5)

From the pitchers' control on the mound to the hot bats on oÃ¯Â¬â¬ense, the Blue Rocks' 4-3 win Friday night was an all-around team eÃ¯Â¬â¬ort. After allowing three early runs, Riley Cornelio gained command of his start and pitched seven innings including six scoreless. This allowed the oÃ¯Â¬â¬ense to work back from the three-run deÃ¯Â¬Âcit with major contributions from Kevin Made (one hit, two RBIs), Matt Suggs (one run, one hit), Daylen Lile (one run, one hit), and Viandel Pena (one run, two hits). The Blue Rocks have won all Ã¯Â¬Âve of their Friday night home games to start the season, and each win makes the postgame Ã¯Â¬Ârework celebrations even better.

Saturday (Games 6 and 7)

Bryan Caceres took the mound for the Ã¯Â¬Ârst game of Saturday night's doubleheader. He struck out four batters and allowed two runs before being relieved by Chance HuÃ¯Â¬â¬ to start the sixth. HuÃ¯Â¬â¬ also allowed two runs, and the Blue Rocks oÃ¯Â¬â¬ense was shut out with only one hit for a Ã¯Â¬Ânal score of 4-0.

The second game of the night started and ended in the Blue Rocks' favor. Miguel Gomez had the start and shutout the Renegades through three innings with four strikeouts. Wilmington picked up all four of its runs in the Ã¯Â¬Ârst half of the outing highlighted by an RBI-triple from Kevin Made, RBI-singel from Will Frizzell, and RBI-double from TJ White. The Blue Rocks take Game 7 with a 4-2 Ã¯Â¬Ânal score.

Sunday (Game 8)

Jose Atencio got his second start of the series in the sunny Sunday matinee. He allowed Ã¯Â¬Âve runs in four innings and the Renegades would go on to score three more against Wilmington's bullpen. Despite a stellar oÃ¯Â¬â¬ensive performance from Phillip Glasser, just a triple away from the cycle, the Blue Rocks fell to the Renegades 8-2 in the Ã¯Â¬Ânal game of the series.

Looking Ahead

Now 27-30, the Blue Rocks are at the bottom of the South Atlantic League North. They are headed to Lakewood to take on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, the top team in the division with a 32-25 record. The next time the Blue Rocks are at Frawley Stadium, they'll host the Aberdeen IronBirds for the teams' third meeting of the season.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.