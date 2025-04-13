Wilmington Captures Series Split with Hub City Following an Emphatic 7-1 Win

WILMINGTON, Del. - The Wilmington Blue Rocks (3-6) secured a series tie against the Hub City Spartanburgers (5-4) on Sunday, April 13 by a final score of 7-1 at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

Wilmington had the game's first opportunity to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second, as Elijah Green got on base after getting plunked by a fastball and later reached third on a single from Brenner Cox. However, the momentum was halted when Cox was caught stealing second, putting a wrench in the inning and keeping the game scoreless.

Opportunities for runs became a trend for the Rocks, as they had runners in scoring position in both the third and fourth innings as well before finally crossing the plate in the fifth, as Jared McKenzie led off the inning by blasting one over the right field wall to break the scoreless tie.

Wilmington continued to apply pressure on Hub City throughout the inning, but once again couldn't capitalize with two runners in scoring position, keeping the lead at one after five. This didn't stop the Blue Rocks from coming back strong in the very next frame, as they scored three more runs in the sixth via an RBI single from Gavin Dugas and a two-RBI double from Brandon Pimentel, extending the lead to 4-0.

That's not where the hitting stopped, as two more insurance runs were added in the seventh on RBI doubles from both Matt Suggs and Jared McKenzie. Wilmington's offensive barrage was capped in the eighth on an RBI double from Cox to stretch the lead to 7-0. Hub City finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the ninth on an RBI double from Cal Stark, but it was too little, too late.

"Just flushing what we did to start the season off," Suggs said. "Getting back to what we know as hitters and knowing who we are as hitters, putting barrels together and getting runs in. It's as simple as that, it's really good to see both sides of the game coming together."

After surrendering just one run over five innings in his first start of the season on Tuesday, Travis Sthele was excellent once again, tossing six shutout innings and allowing just one hit, dipping his ERA to a microscopic 0.82 through two starts. Sthele's performance continued a positive trend for Wilmington's starting pitching, which has allowed just one run in the last four games.

"Seeing [Alex] Clemmey and Riley [Cornelio] and Jackson [Kent] go out and do what they did, we all like to compete within the clubhouse," Sthele said. "It's good to have that team chemistry so that we can go out and perform."

McKenzie and Cox led the way for the Rocks' lineup with three hits each, and the duo of Caleb Lomavita and Armando Cruz also collected multiple hits.

The Blue Rocks have now won three of their last four games after starting the season 0-5, and will ride that momentum into a road series against the Hudson Valley Renegades beginning on Tuesday, April 15.

"It definitely helps to win," Sthele said. "Hopefully things are shifting for the Blue Rocks."

