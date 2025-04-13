Spikes' Sacrifice Fly Give Hot Rods 3-2 Walk-Off Win

April 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Ryan Spikes' ninth inning sacrifice fly lifted the Bowling Green Hot Rods (5-4) over the Rome Emperors (4-5) on Sunday by a score of 3-2 at Bowling Green Ballpark in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Bowling Green plated the first runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth inning against Rome starter Adam Maier. Mac Horvath worked a one-out walk and stole second base. Noah Myers drove him in with a triple, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead. Daniel Vellojin drove in Myers with a sacrifice fly to center, increasing the advantage to 2-0.

The Emperors responded in the top of the fifth against Hot Rods reliever Dylan Lesko. Ambioris Tavarez was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and Will Verdung walked. A double steal advanced the runners to second and third, and a throwing error from Raudelis Martinez brought in Tavarez, cutting into the lead, 2-1. Stephen Paolini singled, moving Verdung to third, and Carlos Arroyo knocked him in with an RBI base hit to tie the game, 2-2.

The game stayed tied until the top of the ninth inning, with the Hot Rods driving in the winning run against Emperors' reliever LJ McDonough. Myers led off with a double and advance to third on a Vellojin sacrifice fly. Spikes lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Myers, walking off with a 3-2 Hot Rods win.

Adam Boucher (1-0) picked up his first win of the season, tossing 1.0 scoreless inning, allowing one hit and walking one. McDonough (0-1) surrendered one run on two hits, recording just one out in his first loss of the season.

The Hot Rods hit the road for a six-game series against the Hub City Spartanburgers on Tuesday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch.

