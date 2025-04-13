Bats Homer Twice, Tourists Take Series

April 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - Weather provided an interesting opening homestand for the Asheville Tourists, but temperatures sat in the mid-60s and the sun was shining down on the club's 8-2 win over the Greenville Drive during the Sunday matinee at McCormick Field.

It was all Tourists (4-4) as they took an early 1-0 lead over the Drive (3-5) with a Trevor Austin homer to dead center in the second inning. They never allowed Greenville to catch up.

Asheville added another in the third as Alejandro Nunez singled to center, before putting up crooked numbers in the sixth and seventh innings.

Cam Fisher and Will Bush both notched singles with one and two RBIs respectively to make it a 5-0 game. After stretch time, the Tourists' Cristian Gonzalez hit an infield single to score one run, with another coming home on the play due to an error.

In the team's final offensive inning, Will Bush blasted the second Asheville home run of the game to straightaway center field.

Leading the hits column were Nunez, Gonzalez and Bush with two each. Bush also led with three RBIs, while Tyler Whitaker scored twice.

The pitching was just as dominant as the bats. For the second start in a row, Anderson Brito did not allow a run. He tossed three and two-thirds innings, allowing two total baserunners with six strikeouts.

Out of the pen, Railin Perez (1-0) threw a scoreless one and one-third innings. Colby Langford was also lights out, setting down the only two batters he faced.

With an off day tomorrow, the Tourists will rest up before hitting the road for a six-game series against the Rome Emperors on Tuesday night. The first pitch is set for 6:00 PM ET as the club looks to climb above .500 for the first time this year.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.