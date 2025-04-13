Cyclones Come out Swinging to Take Series Finale on Sunday Afternoon

BROOKLYN, NY - The Cyclones closed out their first homestand of the season with an 8-1 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades on Sunday afternoon. With the win the Cyclones improved to 6-3 on the season. Kevin Villavicencio went 3-for-3, while Ronald Hernandez and D'Andre Smith each collected three RBI to pace the Brooklyn bats.

The Cyclones bats wasted no time on Sunday afternoon, putting up a crooked number in the bottom of the first. Boston Baro, Jacob Reimer and Carson Benge each collected singles to load the bases with one out. After Chris Suero struck out for out number two, Ronald Hernandez worked a bases loaded walk to force home the game's first run. D'Andre Smith followed with a bases clearing double into the rightfield corner that extended the lead to 4-0 and later came home after a stolen base and a throwing error to push the score to 5-0 after one.

With the way the Cyclones pitchers were throwing the ball, that lead would be more than enough. R.J. Gordon, Dylan Ross, Ben Simon and Anthony Nunez combined to limit the Renegades to just one run - a solo shot from Jose Colmenares - on four hits while striking out ten.

Chris Suero hit a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth - his third home run of the young season - and Ronald Hernandez added a two-RBI knock in the bottom of the eighth to round out the Brooklyn scoring.

The Cyclones will now head out on the road for two weeks, taking on the Aberdeen IronBirds (Baltimore Orioles) and Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Philadelphia Phillies) before returning to Coney Island on Tuesday, April 29th.

