Sunday Loss Splits Series Between Spartanburgers and Blue Rocks

April 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

WILMINGTON, De. - After a nine-game road trip to start the season, the Spartanburgers (5-4) head home with a three-game series win, and a six-game series split. Hub City dropped the final contest to the Wilmington Blue Rocks (3-6) by a final of 7-1 on Sunday at Frawley Stadium.

Spartanburgers righty Jose Gonzalez made his second start of the year and worked through trouble throughout his four innings. Gonzalez stranded six runners on base and struck out one before he was lifted from the game.

The Hub City bullpen allowed all seven Wilmington runs. Anthony Susac (L, 0-1) gave up a solo home run in the fifth, and Dylan MacLean was tagged for five runs through his two innings. Victor Simeon ceded one tally in the eighth.

Wilmington right-hander Travis Sthele (W, 1-0) and the Blue Rocks bullpen kept the Hub City offensive in check until Malcolm Moore sparked late life for the Spartanburgers with a one-out double in the ninth. Three batters later, Cal Stark ripped another two-bagger, which brought Moore around to the score from second.

The Spartanburgers head home Monday before Opening Night Tuesday at Fifth Third Park against the Bowling Green Hot Rods. All fans who attend will receive a train whistle, one of many traditions which Spartanburgers fans can take part in all of Opening Week. First pitch Tuesday is set for 6:35 p.m. ET. Starters are still to be determined.

