Heredia Drives in Four, Claws Fall 11-7 on Sunday to Aberdeen

April 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Aberdeen scored nine runs in the fifth inning to storm back and top the BlueClaws 11-7 on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The IronBirds took four of six in the series from Jersey Shore, who fell to 3-6 to start the season.

The BlueClaws took the lead with four runs in the third inning. Their first run scored on an RBI double by Dylan Campbell before a bases loaded walk to Bryson Ware. Raylin Heredia added a two run single to give the BlueClaws a 4-1 lead. They added a run in the fifth on an Eduardo Lopez RBI triple to go up 5-1.

Aberdeen stormed back with nine runs in the fifth inning. Ethan Anderson hit a grand slam for the first four. Anderson De Los Santos and Jalen Vasquez each drove in two with base hits. All nine runs were charged to Braydon Tucker and the nine runs were the most allowed by the BlueClaws since they gave up 11 runs in the eighth inning to Greensboro on June 29th last year.

Jersey Shore starter Aaron Combs gave up one unearned run in three innings of work.

Raylin Heredia had three hits for the BlueClaws, his third multi-hit game of the young season. Andrew Baker and Jaydenn Estanista both threw scoreless innings for the BlueClaws.

The BlueClaws had to Greensboro for a six game series with the Grasshoppers that begins on Tuesday.

