Bats Quiet as Renegades Fall at Brooklyn

April 13, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones used a five-run first inning to secure a 8-1 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades, earning a series split on Sunday afternoon at Maimonides Park.

In the first, singles by Boston Baro, Jacob Reimer, and Carson Benge loaded the bases with one out against Bryce Cunningham. Baro scored on a Ronald Hernandez bases-loaded walk, and D'Andre Smith notched a three-run double to clear the bases. He then stole third and scored on a throwing error by Omar Martinez to make it 5-0.

Despite allowing five runs in the first inning, Cunningham (1-1) settled in nicely the rest of the way. He became the first Renegades starter to complete six innings in 2025, doing so while striking out six, and he allowed only two hits after the second inning.

Brooklyn extended its lead to 6-0 on a Chris Suero hit a solo home run to left in the bottom of the sixth.

In the seventh, Jose Colmenares got Hudson Valley on the board with a solo home run of his own, reducing the Cyclones advantage to 6-1. It was the first homer of the season for Colmenares, who has slugged seven home runs in 78 at-bats in 2023 before missing the entire 2024 season with an injury.

Brooklyn added two more runs in the eighth against Hayden Merda, as a Hernandez two-run single scored Reimer and Benge.

Anthony Nunez got the final six outs for the Cyclones to finish off the victory. The Renegades had just four hits in the game.

Hudson Valley returns to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday to begin a six-game series Wilmington Blue Rocks. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:05, with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 5:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network.

Tuesday is All About Baseball Night and the first Baseball Bingo Tuesday of the season presented by People USA. Later in the week, the Renegades host Hoops and Sneakerheads Night on Thursday, Teacher Appreciation Night on Friday with a postgame fireworks show, and Pickleball Night on Saturday with a Renegades Pickleball Paddle giveaway for the first 1,000 fans! Tickets are available at hvrenegades.com/tickets or by calling (845) 838-0094.

Renegades Record:

5-4

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.