Winston-Salem Drops Game Two to Greensboro, 7-1

June 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped game two of a six-game series to the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 7-1, on Wednesday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 3,106 fans.

Greensboro (33-25) plated an early run in the top of the first on a throwing error and did not look back from there. In the second inning, Shawn Ross belted a home run to left center putting the visitors ahead, 2-0. Charles McAdoo later in the frame tripled home two runs giving Greensboro a 4-0 advantage. In the third with a runner on, Ross homered for the second straight inning, making it a 6-0 game in favor of the Grasshoppers.

Winston-Salem (28-31) started to chip away in the bottom of the third. Samuel Zavala doubled down the right field line and came home on a RBI single from Bryce Willits cutting the deficit to five, 6-1. Greensboro got the run back in the fifth on Ross' third homer of the night building the lead back to six, 7-1.

After the fifth, Dash reliever, Frander Veras, took over and punched out four across the next three innings, but the Winston-Salem offense could not find a comeback as the Dash fell to Greensboro, 7-1.

Winston-Salem and Greensboro meet for game three on Thursday. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.