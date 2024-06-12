Winston-Salem Drops Game Two to Greensboro, 7-1
June 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Winston-Salem Dash News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped game two of a six-game series to the Greensboro Grasshoppers, 7-1, on Wednesday evening at Truist Stadium in front of 3,106 fans.
Greensboro (33-25) plated an early run in the top of the first on a throwing error and did not look back from there. In the second inning, Shawn Ross belted a home run to left center putting the visitors ahead, 2-0. Charles McAdoo later in the frame tripled home two runs giving Greensboro a 4-0 advantage. In the third with a runner on, Ross homered for the second straight inning, making it a 6-0 game in favor of the Grasshoppers.
Winston-Salem (28-31) started to chip away in the bottom of the third. Samuel Zavala doubled down the right field line and came home on a RBI single from Bryce Willits cutting the deficit to five, 6-1. Greensboro got the run back in the fifth on Ross' third homer of the night building the lead back to six, 7-1.
After the fifth, Dash reliever, Frander Veras, took over and punched out four across the next three innings, but the Winston-Salem offense could not find a comeback as the Dash fell to Greensboro, 7-1.
Winston-Salem and Greensboro meet for game three on Thursday. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. from Truist Stadium.
