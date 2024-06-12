Drive Come up Short in the Ninth as Tourists Hang on for 3-2 Victory

The Greenville Drive (22-37) cut the lead to one in the bottom of the ninth and put the tying run on board at second base with two outs, but a strikeout ended the comeback bid preserving the Asheville Tourists (26-31) 3-2 victory Wednesday night at Fluor Field.

The loss marked the third straight series in which they dropped the opening two games. In those previous series, last week in Hickory and two weeks ago at home against Rome, the Drive ultimately dropped five straight games before picking up a victory in the Sunday contest of both series.

Greenville continued to struggle at the plate as of late, amassing only five hits on the night, though they'd come in the late stages of the game. Ultimately they were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left six men on base, including stranding runners on the corners in the second, after the first two batters of the inning reached base safely.

Cutter Coffey gave the Drive an early 1-0 lead on Wednesday, skying a homer over the Greenville Monster for his seventh homer of the season and second homer in as many games. But any early notions of a fruitful night at the plate were quickly diminished.

The Drive were held hitless over the next four innings, following Cutter's homer, by Tourists starter Jose Guedez who allowed two walks with four strikeouts in his five innings of work.

With Guedez cruising the Tourists were able to work around the 1-0 deficit, finally cracking starter Connelly Early in the fourth with a little help from Drive fielding woes and a controversial call at second base. After Logan Cerny walked, Ryan Johnson poked one off the outfield wall. Left fielder Juan Chacon played the ball quickly, firing to Ahbram Liendo at second in plenty of time. Johnson feigned a slide and tried to jump over Liendo as Liendo appeared to tag him on the leg in time before he landed on the base. Base path umpire Dylan Hulsey ruled Johnson safe to the incredulity of the Drive infield. The call would not draw an argument from the Drive dugout.

It proved to be a crucial call as Narbe Cruz knotted the game with an RBI single a pitch later and a Luis Encarnacion grounder into a force out put the Tourists in front as Johnson came around to score. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases and Brice Matthews knocked an RBI single to make it 3-1. Early exited after the fourth, officially allowing three runs on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

Coffey picked up the Drive's second hit of the ballgame in the sixth, smacking a sharp liner into center field with two outs. The Drive threatened to cut into the lead following the Coffey single as Allan Castro walked, but Miguel Ugueto popped out ending the threat.

Zach Fogell worked three scoreless innings for the Drive, facing 12 batters, striking out five. Reidis Sena preserved the two-run deficit, holding Ashevill hitless in his two innings of work with four strikeouts.

Allan Castro led off the ninth for the Drive, reaching on an error that ultimately allowed him to reach second as Matthews dropped a pop fly behind the third base bag and struggled to pick up the ball as it rolled into foul territory.

After Miguel Ugueto flew out to right, Castro reached third and came around to score as Ronald Rosario singled. Juan Chacon flew out to the center field warning track and Rosario would reach second on a wild pitch. Ahbram Liendo struck out swinging to end the game.

The Greenville Drive return to action on Tuesday, June 13 at 7:05 p.m. at Fluor Field for game three of a six-game homestand with Asheville. The Tourists lead the series, 2-0.

