Cabrera Fans 14 But Claws Fall to Blue Rocks on Wednesday

June 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Jean Cabrera struck out 14 Blue Rocks but Wilmington topped the BlueClaws 7-2 at ShoreTown Ballpark on Wednesday night.

The loss drops Jersey Shore to a half-game behind Greensboro with seven games left in the SAL Northern Division first half. It was also their first loss in eight games against Wilmington.

Wilmington scored twice in the second to take the lead. Jeremy De La Rosa, who doubled to start the inning, scored on a wild pitch. Then with two outs, Kevin Made scored on a throwing error from second baseman William Bergolla on a groundball.

The Blue Rocks then scored five times in the seventh to blow the game open. Phillip Glasser's RBI single made it 3-0. Viandel Pena followed with a three-run triple and then scored on a wild pitch.

Cabrera came out after 6.1 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, to go along with his 14 strikeouts. The 14 strikeouts tied for the second most in a game by a BlueClaw, one off the club record of 15 set in 2016 by Jose Taveras.

Jersey Shore was held to one hit in the game, a leadoff single in the fifth inning by Emaarion Boyd.

Rodney Theophile (2-4) gave up the one hit over six scoreless innings adding six strikeouts.

The team continue their series on Thursday at 7:05 pm. LHP Samuel Aldegheri starts for Jersey Shore.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-

