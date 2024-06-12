Washington Nationals Farm Report - June 2024

June 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

With May behind them and June gearing up, the Wilmington Blue Rocks are just below .500 and currently last in the South Atlantic League North. After starting the season at the top, the team has faced everything from multiple rainouts and concurring doubleheaders to injuries and resulting roster changes. How is the rest of the Washington Nationals farm system heading into June?

Rochester Red Wings (AAA)

The Rochester Red Wings, the Nationals' Triple-A a?liate, has consistently hovered just above .500 since the season began. Many players attributed to the Triple-A team's success, but one in particular has been turning heads since the season started.

James Wood, a member of the Blue Rocks and Harrisburg Senators just last season, continues to contribute tremendous numbers o?ensively for the Red Wings. He leads the team in runs with 39 and hits with 59, and boasts a remarkable .355 batting average. Fellow out?elder James Blankenhorn joins Wood at the top of the Red Wings' o?ense. He holds the team's highest numbers in home runs with 15 and RBIs with 45.

Harrisburg Senators (AA)

The Harrisburg Senators have, like the Red Wings, been consistent in their success in the ?rst half of the season. Harrisburg is third in the Eastern League Southwest and 32-26, putting them comfortably above .500 heading into the second half of June.

Center ?elder Dylan Crews has been a big name for the Senators since the Nationals drafted him second overall in 2023. Now, he leads the team in RBIs (34), stolen bases (12), slugging (.424) and OPS (.759).

After starting the season on the Blue Rocks roster and starting in one game, Brad Lord has been with the Senators and performing at a high level ever since. He leads the pitching sta? with six wins, a 1.75 ERA, and a 1.15 WHIP.

Fredericksburg Nationals (A)

After starting the season 11 games over .500 (20-9), the Fredericksburg Nationals are hovering just around .500 heading into mid-June and sit right in the middle of the Carolina League North.

Many players, including multiple members of the Blue Rocks, have been sent to the Nationals for short stints due to rehab assignments. That being said, there are a few names that have stuck around long enough to make a lasting impact on the team's success. Three names stand out on o?ense and fuel the team's positive point di?erential.

Elijah Green leads in runs (33), Brandon Pimentel leads in hits (56) and RBIs (48), and Brenner Cox has the most home runs (?ve) and walks (26) for Fredericksburg.

Right-hander Bryan Polanco has been the most consistent and productive member of the Nationals' pitching sta?. The 22-year-old has four wins in six starts and a 3.47 ERA.

These three teams, along with the one in Wilmington, are full of growing individuals who are taking great measures to become proli?c members of the Washington Nationals.

