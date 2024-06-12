Stuart, Early Runs Let Renegades Coast to Win

June 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - Behind a six-run second inning and an outstanding pitching performance from Baron Stuart, the Hudson Valley Renegades won their third consecutive game with a 6-0 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones at Heritage Financial Park on Wednesday night.

Stuart put together arguably his best start of the season, allowing just two hits across six scoreless innings while striking out a career-high eight batters. The right-hander allowed just two baserunners to reach safely after the first inning. Stuart has thrown five-or-more frames in each of his last five starts.

In the six-run second inning, Hudson Valley batted around in an inning for the third time in two games. The first eight Renegades batters reached base safely, and twelve hitters came to the plate.

Tyler Hardman and Garrett Martin notched a pair of singles, and Josh Moylan was hit by a pitch to load the bases. A Cole Gabrielson RBI single scored Hardman. In his Renegades debut, Brenny Escanio doubled to bring home Martin and Moylan, before Jace Avina notched a two-run double of his own, scoring Gabrielson and Escanio to make it 6-0 Renegades.

The big inning marked the sixth time in only 59 games that the Renegades scored 6-or-more runs in a single inning this season. In 2023, the Renegades scored 6-or-more in an inning only four times in 132 games.

Eric Reyzelman was excellent in relief of Baron Stuart, making his Renegades and High-A debut. The 2022 Yankees 5th-round pick retired all six batters he faced while striking out four. Hueston Morrill got the final three outs to finish off the shutout win for Hudson Valley. Renegades pitching combined for 13 strikeouts in the game.

It was the Renegades' sixth shutout win of the year, and their second in a five-game stretch.

The 'Gades will look for their fourth straight win on Thursday night when they battle Cyclones again at 6:35 p.m. at Heritage Financial Park. Coverage begins with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show beginning at 6:15 on the Renegades Baseball Network. Sebastian Keane (4-4, 4.86) will start for the Renegades, while Jonathan Pintaro (0-0, 2.25) will toe the rubber for the Cyclones.

